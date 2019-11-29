Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla laser beams, Audi e-tron upgrade, and more

Sponsored by EV Items: Get 20% off EV Items Tesla accessories incl. Qi console charger, Interior LED Light Upgrade & more w/ code Electrek.
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including more details on the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla’s laser beam wiper idea, the Audi e-tron upgrade, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 12pm ET on Electrek’s Youtube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the Youtube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 1pm ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to iTunes here.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Watch Tesla Cybertruck in tug of war against Ford F150 and size comparison
- Cybertruck most popular where Model 3 isn’t – Tesla opening new EV markets
- Tesla Cybertruck has a quarter of a million pre-orders in less than a week
- Tesla releases auto wiper update trained by new deep neural net
- Tesla wants to use laser beams to automatically clean debris off cars – Yes really
- Tesla asks suppliers to accelerate Model Y part deliveries, report says
- Audi upgrades e-tron electric SUV with more range and efficiency
- Lincoln will build an electric SUV based on Rivian’s chassis
- Ford Mustang Mach E ‘First Edition’ trim sold out a year ahead of production
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 12:00pm ET (or the video after 1:00pm ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.