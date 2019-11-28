Tesla releases auto wiper update trained by new deep neural net

Tesla has released a new software update with major improvements to its automatic wiper trained with a new deep neural net previously referred to as ‘Deep Rain’.

Like most premium vehicles today, Tesla has an automatic wiper system that automatically matches the speed of the wipers to the intensity of the rain or snow.

However, unlike most other automakers, Tesla doesn’t use a rain sensor for its system.

Instead, the automaker is using its Autopilot cameras to feed its computer vision neural net to determine the speed for the wipers.

It has been deployed in Tesla vehicles since last year, but some owners have been complaining that it is not as accurate as other systems using rain sensors.

Lately, CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla releasing a new ‘Deep Rain’ neural net to improve the automatic wipers.

Tesla has now started deploying a new software update (v2019.40.1.1) with this new neural net.

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

“Automatic wipers have been improved to be more likely to activate when it is lightly raining and respond to changes in rain intensity for more environments. The automatic wipers are now employing the first production deep neural network trained with over 1 million images for the detection of water droplets in a windshield and additional weather cues.”

The update should already be better, but Tesla also says that you can correct it manually and the neural network will take those adjustments into account.

Tesla continued in the release notes:

“If automatic wipers are not performing to your preference, any manual adjustment to wiper speed will be captured to further train and improve the network in future software updates.”

Here’s how to activate the automatic wipers:

“To enable automatic wipers, tap the windshield wiper icon located in the “Cards” area on the touchscreen and select AUTO.”

On top of the new software, Tesla has also been working on some new wiper hardware that may or may not make it to production.

As we reported earlier this year, Tesla is developing new futuristic-looking electromagnetic wipers.

We also recently reported that Tesla is working on a system of laser beams to automatically clean debris off a car’s windshield.

Electrek’s Take

As I stated when Elon first announced Deep Rain, I am glad to hear that there are improvements coming on this front and while I have heard complaints from owners, I haven’t experienced many issues with my own car.

However, there were a few times when I thought the wipers could be a little faster on automatic and I had to accelerate it manually.

It’s nice to hear that now Tesla might use thse manual inputs to improve the automatic system.

