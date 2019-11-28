Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, Mid-Range Get Major Charging Boost

Just in time for Thanksgiving road trips, Tesla has pushed out a software update which greatly increases Supercharging speeds for many Model 3 drivers: up to 170kW for the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+), and up to 200kW for the Tesla Model 3 Mid-Range (MR). Previously, the SR+ capped out at 100kW, and the MR at 120kW.

Tesla’s V2 Supercharging stations – the vast majority – cap out at 150kW, so it’s nice that all Model 3s can now take advantage of the full speed of V2 Superchargers. The Model 3 Long Range has always been able to take the 150kW from V2 stations.

Reddit user mishengda, using a chart put together by TMC user Zoomit, calculated that on a V2 Supercharger, an SR+ driver should enjoy the full 150kW until the taper begins at roughly 35% state of charge (SoC). On a 20%-80% SoC charging session, an SR+ driver shoud be saving roughly 14 minutes.

Tesla’s V3 Superchargers, still fairly rare, can offer up to 250kW, but currently only the Model 3 Long Range and Performance trims can handle that speed.

This speed bump was included in v2019.40.1.1. It had been contained in the release notes earlier this month in 2019.36.1, but then disappeared in 2019.36.2.1 before returning in 40.1.1.

