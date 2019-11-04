The Tremel Zimmner from Germany’s Tremel Engineering is a retro-inspired electric moped.

Its vintage feel is all the more impressive, considering that it was designed and built by a 23 year old.

Leon Tremel, the young founder and CEO of Tremel Engineering, is showing off the company’s new electric moped ahead of its production planning.

Though in this case, the Tremel Zimmner happens to fall into the “noped” subcategory of mopeds due to its lack of pedals. Instead, it features motorbike-style foot pegs.

According to Leon:

We are a young team with a timeless design vision, and we want to bring mobility in the two-wheeler sector a step further toward the future. Through selected materials and components we want to create and produce a beautiful contemporary retro moped.

Retro-style electric mopeds are a quickly growing trend, and the Tremel Zimmner is just the latest in a string of nice-looking examples.

The Tremel Zimmner electric moped

The single seater doesn’t offer traditional suspension, instead opting for a suspension saddle. The rigid frame is built from stainless steel tubing to retain an unfinished look that can withstand the elements.

The bike’s fake tank currently houses a 1.6 kWh battery pack rated for 75 km (46 miles) of range. However, the team hopes to extend that range by offering up to three additional battery packs that can be mounted to the moped.

Powering the Tremel Zimmner is a 3 kW (4 hp) rear hub motor. It only tops out at a maximum of 45 km/h (28 mph) due to European homologation regulations, but you can be sure that the 3 kW motor is begging to have that speed limiter removed. And with a total vehicle weight of just 48 kg (106 pounds), that powerful hub motor will get the bike up to speed quickly.

Braking is accomplished via front and rear hydraulic disc brakes on 203 mm rotors. Regenerative braking is also available courtesy of the rear wheel motor.

The Tremel team is planning to begin a crowdfunding campaign next month to fund production of the Tremel Zimmner.

Electrek’s Take

I dig it. It’s a cool-looking design that really encapsulates that vintage feel.

The lack of suspension is not ideal, but hopefully the spring saddle helps bring back some smoothness. And at 45 km/h (28 mph), I’m not sure that suspension is strictly necessary. I’ve ridden a lot of e-bikes without suspension at those speeds and it is certainly doable, though you definitely pay more attention to the road surface.

There are always going to be people that complain about electric vehicles retaining legacy designs and unnecessary fuel tank shapes. And that argument is not invalid. But beautiful things can happen when we mix the old and the new.

If you want funky new-age electric moped designs, those are out there. But for those that enjoy retro stylings and simply don’t want to deal with gas or finicky engines, retro electric mopeds like these scratch that itch perfectly.

Let’s just hope that the small team can get the funding they need for production, and that the thing doesn’t cost an arm and a leg due to low volume European production. On that last note, I’m not holding my breath.

via EMN

