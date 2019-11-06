Tesla ‘Cybertruck’ pickup gets unveil date: Nov 21 in LA

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to unveil the ‘Cybertruck’ on November 21 in Los Angeles “near SpaceX’s rocket factory.”

The CEO has been teasing Tesla’s electric pickup truck concept for the last year.

It was first supposed to be unveiled this summer, but it was pushed to the fourth quarter.

Musk hinted that it would be unveiled in November in Los Angeles.

Coincidently, or likely not, the events in the Blade Runner movie happened in November 2019 in Los Angeles.

The CEO has previously said that the Tesla pickup truck, which he now calls the ‘Cybertruck’, looks ‘Blade Runner-esque’.

Today, Musk confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be unveiled on November 21:

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

The date also coincides with the LA Auto Show, which means that many automotive journalists are going to be in town.

However, as usual, Tesla is not unveiling the concept at the show, but at a location “near SpaceX’s rocket factory”.

Tesla’s design studio also happens to be located next to the SpaceX’s headquarters and factory.

The automaker will have a booth at the LA Auto Show, but it is not listing any vehicle debut at the show. It’s unknown if the pickup concept is going to be displayed at the booth, but it would be a rare occurrence for Tesla.

Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development, and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as “300,000 lbs of towing capacity.”

Earlier this summer, he said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and “be better than a Ford F150.”

The biggest unknown about the Tesla Cybertruck is the design.

Musk previously said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a “really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner” design without explaining what that meant, other than saying that “it won’t be for everyone.”

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Musk later confirmed that it was the front end of the truck.

Some amateur designers tried to interpret what it would look like based on the teaser image and Musk’s comments, but the CEO said that he hadn’t seen one render that looks like what Tesla is working on.

