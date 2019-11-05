Tesla Model 3 Performance gets stunning street-legal racing treatment from Unplugged

While Tesla is working on a track-focused Model S, the Model 3 Performance is getting its own street-legal racing treatment from Unplugged Performance.

We previously reported on Unplugged Performance (UP), which is one of a few aftermarket accessories and performance upgrade companies focused solely on Tesla vehicles.

They are also the company behind ‘Tesla Corsa‘, a new Tesla-only race track experience where owners get to safely explore the limits and performance of their vehicles.

UP made its name with Model S modifications – culminating in the S-APEX series based on the Tesla Model S P100D.

With Model 3, the company was able to expand its userbase and even developed products to improve the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance.

Now building on their experience developing aftermarket parts for the Model 3 over the past 2 years, Unplugged Performance has put together a full Model 3 kit called the ‘Tesla Model 3 Ascension R’.

They are debuting the vehicle at SEMA 2019 in the RAYS Wheels booth this week and the company sent us a few pictures of the vehicle as a preview:

Unplugged Performance describes some of the modifications they do on the vehicle”

“Unplugged Performance thoroughly reworks the suspension with a custom race valved adjustable coilover suspension kit, along with billet adjustable front upper control arms, billet adjustable rear camber and toe arms and a beefier 3 way adjustable front/rear sway bar set with uprated bushings. The highly adjustable suspension and handling capabilities pair with massive 6 piston 15.5” uprated brakes and competition brake pads. Unplugged Performance 20” wheels shod with Michelin Cup 2 tires are then fitted. The wheels are custom machined out of 6061-T6 billet APP forgings, the same forgings used by Koenigsegg and Lamborghini, and every set is FEA optimized and specifically engineered to the specific build’s desired spec and use. Wheel weights range from 19.6-21.0lbs in 20” with tire sizings up to 305mm wide.”

Many of the modifications have already proven to perform well during the Tesla Corsa track days.

Now they are putting them all together in this new ‘Tesla Model 3 Ascension R’.

Here they list all the modifications:

Unplugged Performance Ascension Front Bumper

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Side Skirts

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Rear Bumper

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Rear Diffuser Fins

Unplugged Performance by Voltex Carbon GT Wing

Unplugged Performance UP-04 Superlight Forged 20×10.5 Wheel Set with Michelin 305/30ZR20 Cup 2 Tires

Unplugged Performance Coilover Suspension Kit

Unplugged Performance 6 Piston 15.5 Inch Carbon Ceramic Big Brake Kit

Unplugged performance Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms

Unplugged Performance 3 Way Adjustable Front and Rear Sway Bar Kit

Unplugged Performance Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms

Unplugged Performance Billet Adjustable Rear Toe Arms

Unplugged Performance Carbon Racing Bucket Seat Set (utilizing Tesla plaid design)

Unplugged Performance Seat Rail Set

Unplugged Performance by Willans Racing Harness Set

Unplugged Performance Superlight 64 Titanium Lugnuts

Unplugged Performance Competition Brake Pads

Unplugged Performance Sport Brake Lines

Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer commented on the new vehicle:

“The Ascension R is an evolution of who we are and where we’ve come from with our motorsports experience between both Bulletproof Automotive and TeslaCorsa. I’ve always had a deep appreciation of factory-tuned street-legal race cars. There is something special about a well-conceived complete car vision that walks the fine line between race car and grocery getter. For years I’ve had my mind set on exploring what a Tesla factory-built race car would entail and how to strike the right balance in all aspects of the concept. Edgy, hardcore, high performing but not impractical are things that are not often easy to harness in harmony. We’ve reached a point in 2019 with our CFD aerodynamic work, our suspension work, our brake upgrades and our overall complete custom car program knowhow to finally take on this challenge of a factory Tesla street-legal race car. To our benefit, we have the luxury of not being a mass production manufacturer and this allows us to take the time to develop the personal details that make each car a one of a kind expression of the car’s owner. As with all of our builds, no two are the same. I’m excited to debut this first Ascension R build for Erik and I look forward to making more truly one of a kind builds with a hardcore track edge to them.”

The first Model 3 owner to get Unplugged’s Ascension R treatment is Youtuber Erik Strait, who will document the making of the vehicle on his Youtube channel.

If you also want the Ascension R treatment, it starts at $35,000 USD before the cost of the Model 3.

The company says it can take 4 to 8 weeks to complete the vehicle and it depends on the configuration, which is customizable based on your preference.

After the SEMA debut this week, The Model 3 Ascension R will have a race track debut in January 2020.

