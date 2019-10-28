Watch Porsche test Taycan Cross Turismo prototype on racetrack

Porsche just launched the Taycan, its first all-electric car, but it’s also about to follow it up with a “Cross Turismo” wagon version of the car, and a prototype was recently spotted on the racetrack.

After unveiling the Mission E, the concept on which the Taycan is based, Porsche quickly unveiled the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, and it was extremely well-received.

Late last year, Porsche greenlit the shooting-brake version of the car for production.

Taycan production has started, and the first deliveries are expected in Europe by the end of the year, and in North America next year.

The production version of the Taycan Cross Turismo should follow soon after, and now a prototype has been spotted for the first time.

Carspotter Jeroen on Youtube saw the prototype doing some hot laps at the Nurburgring racetrack:

The vehicle is expected to be equipped with the same powertrain as the Taycan sports sedan and it should have some great performance, albeit a little slower due to the bigger form factor.

Last month, Porsche officially launched the production version of the Taycan, starting with the Turbo and Turbo S.

Those variants are equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery pack and dual motors capable of up to 560 kW of power.

Earlier this month, Porsche also launched the Taycan 4S, which is offered with a smaller 79.2 kWh battery pack with a total output of 390 kW.

The longest-range version of the Taycan is rated at 463 km (288 miles) on a single charge based on the WLTP standard.

Now the wagon version of the electric vehicle is expected to come slightly below that, but it will offer more space.

On top of the added cargo space, the vehicle should have more comfortable backseats.

We noted that the backseat of the Taycan sports sedan is small for adults who are at least 6 feet tall.

There’s still no word on when Porsche plans to launch the production version of the Taycan Cross Turismo, but it could come to market as soon as next year.

The form factor is not popular in North America, but in markets like Norway and Germany, it should find some fans, especially as the first all-electric vehicle in the segment.

