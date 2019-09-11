Tesla wants new Roadster supercar to break Nürburgring record next year

Elon Musk says that Tesla will bring the new Roadster supercar to the Nürburgring racetrack to attempt to break the record.

As we previously reported, following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.

Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.

Musk confirmed this morning that the Model S is at the track in Germany, but he said that Tesla is tuning the car for the demanding track and they won’t be able to attempt a record lap time.

Later this morning, Tesla’s CEO confirmed that the automaker will bring the next-generation Roadster to the racetrack:

Next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2019

When first unveiling the vehicle, Tesla claimed a list of impressive specs for its new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, 620 miles of range, and more.

Other supercar makers even said that it was raising the standard for them.

CEO Elon Musk has also been teasing those specs as the “base specs,” and other versions should have even crazier performance.

Later, he even said that Tesla will offer a “SpaceX package” that will include cold air thrusters.

At first, the CEO said that these thrusters, which basically amount to small rocket engines, will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking, and cornering,” but he also said that it would “maybe even allow a Tesla to fly.”

Several Tesla enthusiasts have speculated that the new Roadster could make a spectacular time on the difficult Nürburgring track.

The higher energy capacity, faster top speed, and acceleration are going to enable an impressive time and if the vehicle is equipped with the SpaceX package with cold air thrusters, it could likely be helpful on the racetrack.

The NIO EP9, an electric supercar, beat every production car ever a few years ago with a Nürburgring lap record of 6:45.90 and the Porsche Taycan had a 7:42 time.

Earlier this year, Musk told me that Tesla aims to make a Roadster ‘hover’ test with SpaceX package late next year.

