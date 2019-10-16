A fleet of 40 Tesla Model 3s is creating an all-electric taxi service in Madison

A fleet of 40 Tesla Model 3 vehicles is being deployed in Madison, Wisconsin to create an all-electric taxi service.

Green Cab Madison, which currently operates a taxi fleet consisting of 40 Toyota Prius, partnered with Zerology to go all-electric instead of hybrids.

They decided to go with the Tesla Model 3.

Zerology said about the move (via NBC15):

“With the new all-electric vehicles we can save 8.5 metric tons of carbon per year per car,”

Jody Schmidt, Co-Founder and President of Green Cab, added:

“It’s an investment in the community,”

While all-electric vehicles indeed offer direct benefits to the environment by eliminating local air pollution, it’s not only for the community.

It can also be a very financially beneficial decision when accounting for gas-savings since taxi and ride-sharing vehicles see a lot of mileage.

They can also save on maintenance.

Green Cab Madison expects that it will completely convert its fleet of 40 vehicles to the Model 3 by the end of the month.

As previously stated, Tesla’s vehicles are becoming particularly popular with taxis in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, and are starting to get there in America too with fleets like Columbus Yellow Cab’s.

We previously reported on the very first Tesla Taxi driver in North America when his Model S hit 100,000 miles back in 2017.

The best example of a Tesla taxi fleet is in Amsterdam, where they have been operating a fleet of over 100 Tesla taxis for years and even updated their fleet with Model X SUVs last year.

Model 3 is just starting to attract the interest of taxi companies.

Earlier this year, we reported on Columbus Yellow Cab announcing that it bought 10 Tesla Model 3 vehicles in order to accelerate the electrification of their fleet of 170 taxis.

They said that even though the Model 3 is considered a premium vehicle, they don’t expect to have to charge more for rides in the all-electric vehicle.

