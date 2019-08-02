A fleet of Tesla cars are being deployed as taxis in Columbus

More taxi companies are looking at electric vehicles, and more specifically Tesla vehicles, as a possible option when updating their fleet and now a Columbus company has pulled the trigger.

Columbus Yellow Cab announced that it bought 10 Tesla Model 3 vehicles to accelerate the electrification of their fleet of 170 taxis.

Morgan Kauffman, the company’s owner and CEO, said he aims to convert the entire fleet and be carbon neutral (via The Columbus Dispatch):

“To show the feasibility of going electric and, potentially in the next few years, do it in a way that is carbon net neutral and make it convenient and appropriately priced,”

The Model 3 vehicles are actually not the first EVs in the fleet.

Out of the 170 cars in the Columbus Yellow Cab fleet, 20 are now electric and they plan to get to 100% as soon as possible:

Kauffman added:

“We’ve been around for 91 years, and so we have served the city in every way we can, but we are showing that sustainability can be a part of everyone’s everyday life, and we want to lead by example,”

The company is also committed to offering rides in its electric vehicles for the same price as they offer in their current gas-powered cars.

The new fleet of Tesla Model 3 vehicles will be on the road in the next two weeks, according to the company.

As previously stated, Tesla’s vehicles are becoming particularly popular with taxis in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, and are starting to get here in America too with fleets like Columbus Yellow Cab’s.

We previously reported on the very first Tesla Taxi driver in North America when his Model S hit 100,000 miles back in 2017.

The best example of a Tesla taxi fleet is in Amsterdam, where they have been operating a fleet of over 100 Tesla taxis for years and even updated their fleet with Model X SUVs last year.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.