Tesla is accelerating Supercharger deployment, 10 more V3 stations confirmed

Tesla has fallen behind previous goals when it comes to growing its Supercharger network, but the automaker now appears to be accelerating deployment and we can confirm 10 new Supercharger V3 stations.

CEO Elon Musk said that he wants the Supercharger network to cover “95% to 100% of the population in all active markets”.

They had the goal to have 18,000 Superchargers around the world by the end of 2018.

Unfortunately, Tesla ended up having only about 12,000 Superchargers at the end of last year and now they are currently at just over 14,000 – still very far from the goal from last year.

We partly attributed the delay to Tesla waiting for its new Supercharger V3 technology to be ready.

In March, Tesla finally launched the new version of its Supercharger to enable a new top charge rate of 250 kW.

The update has been long-anticipated because Tesla has been talking about it since 2016.

After unveiling the new Supercharger V3 6 months ago, Tesla only opened two partial stations with the latest charging technology and one full-fledged Supercharger V3 station in Las Vegas.

Now Tesla finally appears to be ready to accelerate the deployment of Supercharger stations with over 40 new stations entering the permitting or construction phase over the last two months (via supercharge.info):

The good news is that 10 of those stations are confirmed to be based on the new 250 kW V3 Superchargers:

Clearwater, FL (we reported on it earlier this week)

Davidson, SK

Dryden, ON, Canada

Lynchburg, VA

Madison, CT (one Northbound and one Southbound)

Meriden, CT

Santa Rosa, CA

Sault Ste Marie, ON, Canada

Stockton, CA

Vienna, VA

It doesn’t mean that there are not more because sometimes all the detals are not released in the permits.

Some of the ~40 new stations are confirmed to be V2 150 kW stations, but there’s still a chance that the majority of new stations will be V3.

The new deployment shows an acceleration of new stations coming up in North America, but reported building permits are more rare in other markets:

We expect that Tesla is currently working on an even greater number of new Supercharger stations around the world.

