Global Climate Strike: in pictures and video

Young people are leading marches, big and small, in a truly global climate strike today. (Adults are there, too.) They are protesting inaction on climate change by governments and businesses.

Turnout has been huge across the world. There will be a second global strike on September 27. In May, 1.4 million kids globally walked out of school.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, who founded Fridays for Future, led the strike from New York City, which started at Foley Square in Manhattan at noon ET. There were 2,500 events scheduled across 150 countries. (All events can be found on the Global Climate Strike website, which features a searchable map.)

Guardian environment journalist Fiona Harvey had this to say about the strikes on the paper’s live blog:

Today’s climate strikes highlight a crucial fact: that our actions in the next few years will decide the world’s future, and whether we can avoid the worst ravages of global hearing or succumb to climate chaos.

Here’s a roundup of photos and videos posted on Twitter of the events. And the New Yorker is broadcasting a live stream of the march in New York City, which is led by Thunberg.

Australia

The #ClimateStrike crowd numbers are phenomenal.

Melbourne 100,000+

Sydney 80,000+

Brisbane 30,000

Hobart 20,000

Canberra 15,000

Perth & Adelaide at least 10,000 each

Thousands more across regional Australia & Pacific https://t.co/rViiPMOgWR @strikeclimate #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/VAOKRHq7Zu — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) September 20, 2019

Vanuatu

Solomon Islands

The Global #ClimateStrike has begun! This is how students are showing up for their strike in the Solomon Islands! pic.twitter.com/PmLKtlgwxW — Jamie Henn (@Agent350) September 19, 2019

Tokyo

Bangkok

Climate strike is underway in Bangkok. Young strikers are playing dead in front of the environment ministry, demanding that the Thai government acts on climate change or “this is what will happen.” #ClimateStrikeThailand #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFurture pic.twitter.com/exgGvGPyJH — Patpicha Best (@patpichatan) September 20, 2019

Seoul

Kathmandu

Grown-up children in Kathmandu join the Global Strike 4 Climate rally with national flags as they regard climate change their own issue. #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/RqItW0OKxw — संघिय गणतान्त्रिक नेपाल समाचार विश्लेषण (@FDRN_News) September 20, 2019

Kabul

incredible photo of young Afghan women leading today's climate strike in Kabul, flanked by armed guards (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP) pic.twitter.com/ppN62SsuUC — Azeen Ghorayshi (@azeen) September 20, 2019

New Delhi

Lahore

Dhaka

Moscow

They refused us for a mass strike in Moscow, that's why I've decided to strike every day till Sept. 27. Near the president administration.#ClimateEmergemcy pic.twitter.com/g7REKxMu9J — Makichyan Arshak (@MakichyanA) September 16, 2019

Ankara

Paris

Cologne

Beautiful scenes from Cologne, Germany, where 70,000 people are reported to have shown up for climate justice.#ClimateStrikehttps://t.co/7Ojfjn1uVY — 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 20, 2019

Berlin

An estimated 100,000 people in Berlin on #ClimateStrike. Today is massive pic.twitter.com/kSS7NulTx0 — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 20, 2019

Hamburg

Hamburg, du machst uns sprachlos! 💚 Wir sind 100.000 Menschen, die heute gemeinsam für konsequente Klimapolitik auf die Straße gehen. Das ist ein klares Signal an das #Klimakabinett: Was ihr vorhabt, reicht lange nicht aus! 🌍 #FridaysForFuture #AlleFuersKlima pic.twitter.com/Xb84vfkAJm — Fridays for Future Hamburg⚓️ (@fff_hamburg) September 20, 2019

Brussels

Amsterdam

🌍 We have felt there's #hope for a better #future. The #ClimateStrike in Amsterdam was truly #empowering. What we will do? Keep on doing what we do: 🌱 Working hard towards a brighter future where the #bicycle rules; to make our #planet grow healthy again.#ThisCityMoves pic.twitter.com/gngfIklcWn — BYCS (@BYCS_org) September 20, 2019

Athens

A strong one from Athens, one of the best signs from the global #ClimateStrike https://t.co/HYtWAr4dno pic.twitter.com/FqR2zT1T8c — Mashable (@mashable) September 20, 2019

Warsaw

Nairobi

Nairobi means business today! Thousands are taking to the streets to demand climate justice. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/tFRFvSyy5N — 350 Africa (@350Africa) September 20, 2019

Cape Town

The global #ClimateStrike in Cape Town has now reached parliament. pic.twitter.com/C0mupUls11 — UniteBehind (@UniteBehind) September 20, 2019

Abuja, Nigeria

Primary school pupils call for climate action. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike in Abuja, Nigeria.

We want #ClimateJustice. Is time for leaders to walk the talk on climate action. pic.twitter.com/BseuTQ5S0h — Oladosu Adenike (@the_ecofeminist) September 20, 2019

London

Everybody London #ClimateStrike is massive. I think I’m gonna cry 😭 pic.twitter.com/44OR451v6f — Hannah Martin 🌍 (@Hannah_RM) September 20, 2019

Dublin

A view through the crowds… #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019

Edinburgh

The #ClimateStrike March in Edinburgh is absolutely ginormous. Took me a good hour to span the protest, and at a solid pace at that! pic.twitter.com/7Qrty7TAMg — Maud Start (@Maud_Start) September 20, 2019

São Paolo

Santiago

¡Que espectacular! Ni el 18 logró desanimar. MILES en la marcha por la #EmergenciaClimatica en Santiago de Chile. Y de seguro el próximo viernes seremos MÁS#FridaysForFuture#ClimateStrike#HuelgaClimática pic.twitter.com/KktwM01eMz — Rodrigo Echecopar (@r_echecopar) September 20, 2019

Mexico City

Thousands in the streets in Mexico City for the #ClimateAction rally on Paseo de la Reforma. Led by children the demonstrators are calling for action on #ClimateChange and many calling for the government to reconsider projects such as the #TrenMaya. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/6N6sV6E5sd — José Luis Granados Ceja (@GranadosCeja) September 20, 2019

Mérida, Mexico

We’re in Mérida, Mexico striking for the climate with Nobel peace laureates @RigobertMenchu, @JodyWilliams97, Shirin Ebadi, @LeymahRGbowee and @TawakkolKarman! It’s time for action and young people are leading the way! #ClimateStrike Read our statement: https://t.co/TCcYZvFHxv pic.twitter.com/YgdBHgHCy3 — Nobel Women (@NobelWomen) September 20, 2019

New York City

Philadelphia

Miami

If scientists are right, Miami Beach City Hall will be under 7ft of water by 2100. The youth of Miami has something to say about it #ClimateStrike @guardianus #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/KbT1sKpGbN — Richard Luscombe (@richlusc) September 20, 2019

Boston

Washington, D.C.

St. Louis

This is what democracy looks like at today’s climate strike in St Louis. When will you stand up for what you believe in? 🌎🌍🌏#climatestrike #thereisnoplanetb pic.twitter.com/nQGY3ipJjH — Abby (@awitz246) September 20, 2019

Denver

Shots from today's #ClimateStrike in downtown Denver. Great to see so many Coloradans ready to #ActOnClimate! pic.twitter.com/XVG0YBXfEL — Environment Colorado (@EnvironmentCO) September 20, 2019

San Francisco

Seattle

Took about 15 minutes from the start (captured here) of the #ClimateStrike in Seattle to the last marchers. Thousands streamed through Capitol Hill's iconic rainbow crosswalks pic.twitter.com/cHny00k8w5 — Neal Morton (@nealtmorton) September 20, 2019

