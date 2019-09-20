Global Climate Strike: in pictures and video

- Sep. 20th 2019 1:45 pm ET

Young people are leading marches, big and small, in a truly global climate strike today. (Adults are there, too.) They are protesting inaction on climate change by governments and businesses.

Turnout has been huge across the world. There will be a second global strike on September 27. In May, 1.4 million kids globally walked out of school.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, who founded Fridays for Future, led the strike from New York City, which started at Foley Square in Manhattan at noon ET. There were 2,500 events scheduled across 150 countries. (All events can be found on the Global Climate Strike website, which features a searchable map.)

Guardian environment journalist Fiona Harvey had this to say about the strikes on the paper’s live blog:

Today’s climate strikes highlight a crucial fact: that our actions in the next few years will decide the world’s future, and whether we can avoid the worst ravages of global hearing or succumb to climate chaos.

Here’s a roundup of photos and videos posted on Twitter of the events. And the New Yorker is broadcasting a live stream of the march in New York City, which is led by Thunberg.

Australia

Vanuatu

Solomon Islands

Tokyo

Bangkok

Seoul

Kathmandu

Kabul

New Delhi

Lahore

Dhaka

Moscow

Ankara

Paris

Cologne

Berlin

Hamburg

Brussels

Amsterdam

Athens

Warsaw

Nairobi

 

Cape Town

Abuja, Nigeria

London

Dublin

Edinburgh

São Paolo

Santiago

Mexico City

Mérida, Mexico

New York City

Philadelphia

Miami

Boston

Washington, D.C.

 

St. Louis

 

Denver

 

San Francisco

Seattle

