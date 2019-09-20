Global Climate Strike: in pictures and video

Young people are leading marches, big and small, in a truly global climate strike today. (Adults are there, too.) They are protesting inaction on climate change by governments and businesses.
Turnout has been huge across the world. There will be a second global strike on September 27. In May, 1.4 million kids globally walked out of school.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, who founded Fridays for Future, led the strike from New York City, which started at Foley Square in Manhattan at noon ET. There were 2,500 events scheduled across 150 countries. (All events can be found on the Global Climate Strike website, which features a searchable map.)
Guardian environment journalist Fiona Harvey had this to say about the strikes on the paper’s live blog:
Today’s climate strikes highlight a crucial fact: that our actions in the next few years will decide the world’s future, and whether we can avoid the worst ravages of global hearing or succumb to climate chaos.
Here’s a roundup of photos and videos posted on Twitter of the events. And the New Yorker is broadcasting a live stream of the march in New York City, which is led by Thunberg.
Australia
The #ClimateStrike crowd numbers are phenomenal.
Melbourne 100,000+
Sydney 80,000+
Brisbane 30,000
Hobart 20,000
Canberra 15,000
Perth & Adelaide at least 10,000 each
Thousands more across regional Australia & Pacific https://t.co/rViiPMOgWR @strikeclimate #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/VAOKRHq7Zu
— Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) September 20, 2019
Vanuatu
Ni-Vanuatu youth leading the #ClimateStrike march in Port Vila ✊🏾. 🇻🇺 #matagimalohi #PacificPawa 🎥 @OxfamInVanuatu pic.twitter.com/pfYa39VXLJ
— 350 Pacific (@350Pacific) September 20, 2019
Solomon Islands
The Global #ClimateStrike has begun!
This is how students are showing up for their strike in the Solomon Islands! pic.twitter.com/PmLKtlgwxW
— Jamie Henn (@Agent350) September 19, 2019
Tokyo
About 2,800 people gathered in Tokyo for #ClimateStrike on September 20! #NoCoalJapan pic.twitter.com/fz7qWqgaKR
— NoCoalJapan (@NoCoalJapan) September 20, 2019
Bangkok
Climate strike is underway in Bangkok. Young strikers are playing dead in front of the environment ministry, demanding that the Thai government acts on climate change or “this is what will happen.” #ClimateStrikeThailand #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFurture pic.twitter.com/exgGvGPyJH
— Patpicha Best (@patpichatan) September 20, 2019
Seoul
Students Striking in Seoul, South Korea!!!@GretaThunberg@Strike4Youth#lovethearth#fridaysforfuture#ClimateStrike#youthstrike4climate#savetheworld pic.twitter.com/VXYoaLrURF
— 박선우_SkylarPark (@SkylarPark2001) May 24, 2019
Kathmandu
Grown-up children in Kathmandu join the Global Strike 4 Climate rally with national flags as they regard climate change their own issue. #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/RqItW0OKxw
— संघिय गणतान्त्रिक नेपाल समाचार विश्लेषण (@FDRN_News) September 20, 2019
Kabul
incredible photo of young Afghan women leading today's climate strike in Kabul, flanked by armed guards (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP) pic.twitter.com/ppN62SsuUC
— Azeen Ghorayshi (@azeen) September 20, 2019
New Delhi
Huge turnout for #GlobalClimateStrike in New Delhi, India#ClimateStrike#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/Ylv6EISG0T
— John Paul Jose (@johnpauljos) September 20, 2019
Lahore
Scenes from the #ClimateStrike in Lahore pic.twitter.com/XvR09i7IL5
— Alhan Fakhr (@Alhan_Fakhr) September 20, 2019
Dhaka
#ClimateStrike in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 💪🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/3kGdSlKFMT
— 350 dot org (@350) September 20, 2019
Moscow
They refused us for a mass strike in Moscow, that's why I've decided to strike every day till Sept. 27. Near the president administration.#ClimateEmergemcy pic.twitter.com/g7REKxMu9J
— Makichyan Arshak (@MakichyanA) September 16, 2019
Ankara
#ClimateStrike in Ankara, Turkey.
Pic: Esra Hacıoglŭ/AA pic.twitter.com/j211avY8uu
— b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) September 20, 2019
Paris
The Paris strikes are fierce & powerful ✊✊✊ #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/5OWnbCd6ZX
— 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 20, 2019
Cologne
Beautiful scenes from Cologne, Germany, where 70,000 people are reported to have shown up for climate justice.#ClimateStrikehttps://t.co/7Ojfjn1uVY
— 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 20, 2019
Berlin
An estimated 100,000 people in Berlin on #ClimateStrike. Today is massive pic.twitter.com/kSS7NulTx0
— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 20, 2019
Hamburg
Hamburg, du machst uns sprachlos! 💚 Wir sind 100.000 Menschen, die heute gemeinsam für konsequente Klimapolitik auf die Straße gehen. Das ist ein klares Signal an das #Klimakabinett: Was ihr vorhabt, reicht lange nicht aus! 🌍 #FridaysForFuture #AlleFuersKlima pic.twitter.com/Xb84vfkAJm
— Fridays for Future Hamburg⚓️ (@fff_hamburg) September 20, 2019
Brussels
#ClimateStrike #Brussels big polluters pay! Climate action now! pic.twitter.com/sDklK838JU
— Jeffer_jac (@JacJeffer) September 20, 2019
Amsterdam
🌍 We have felt there's #hope for a better #future.
The #ClimateStrike in Amsterdam was truly #empowering. What we will do? Keep on doing what we do:
🌱 Working hard towards a brighter future where the #bicycle rules; to make our #planet grow healthy again.#ThisCityMoves pic.twitter.com/gngfIklcWn
— BYCS (@BYCS_org) September 20, 2019
Athens
A strong one from Athens, one of the best signs from the global #ClimateStrike https://t.co/HYtWAr4dno pic.twitter.com/FqR2zT1T8c
— Mashable (@mashable) September 20, 2019
Warsaw
Massive turnout for the #ClimateStrike in Warsaw. 🇵🇱 #strajkklimatyczny #StrajkDlaKlimatu https://t.co/LZnXFxQrwe
— 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 20, 2019
Nairobi
Nairobi means business today! Thousands are taking to the streets to demand climate justice. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/tFRFvSyy5N
— 350 Africa (@350Africa) September 20, 2019
Cape Town
The global #ClimateStrike in Cape Town has now reached parliament. pic.twitter.com/C0mupUls11
— UniteBehind (@UniteBehind) September 20, 2019
Abuja, Nigeria
Primary school pupils call for climate action. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike in Abuja, Nigeria.
We want #ClimateJustice. Is time for leaders to walk the talk on climate action. pic.twitter.com/BseuTQ5S0h
— Oladosu Adenike (@the_ecofeminist) September 20, 2019
London
Everybody London #ClimateStrike is massive. I think I’m gonna cry 😭 pic.twitter.com/44OR451v6f
— Hannah Martin 🌍 (@Hannah_RM) September 20, 2019
Dublin
A view through the crowds… #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B
— Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019
Edinburgh
The #ClimateStrike March in Edinburgh is absolutely ginormous. Took me a good hour to span the protest, and at a solid pace at that! pic.twitter.com/7Qrty7TAMg
— Maud Start (@Maud_Start) September 20, 2019
São Paolo
Metalworkers in Brazil, join the global #ClimateStrike. #solidarity https://t.co/NgJBNhrPCu
— 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 20, 2019
Santiago
¡Que espectacular! Ni el 18 logró desanimar. MILES en la marcha por la #EmergenciaClimatica en Santiago de Chile. Y de seguro el próximo viernes seremos MÁS#FridaysForFuture#ClimateStrike#HuelgaClimática pic.twitter.com/KktwM01eMz
— Rodrigo Echecopar (@r_echecopar) September 20, 2019
Mexico City
Thousands in the streets in Mexico City for the #ClimateAction rally on Paseo de la Reforma. Led by children the demonstrators are calling for action on #ClimateChange and many calling for the government to reconsider projects such as the #TrenMaya. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/6N6sV6E5sd
— José Luis Granados Ceja (@GranadosCeja) September 20, 2019
Mérida, Mexico
We’re in Mérida, Mexico striking for the climate with Nobel peace laureates @RigobertMenchu, @JodyWilliams97, Shirin Ebadi, @LeymahRGbowee and @TawakkolKarman! It’s time for action and young people are leading the way! #ClimateStrike
Read our statement: https://t.co/TCcYZvFHxv pic.twitter.com/YgdBHgHCy3
— Nobel Women (@NobelWomen) September 20, 2019
New York City
School strike. Week 57.
New York City. #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/eaffKhj93Y
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019
Philadelphia
Philadelphia #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/yHP2jnw9YN
— Moira B (@moidem) September 20, 2019
Miami
If scientists are right, Miami Beach City Hall will be under 7ft of water by 2100. The youth of Miami has something to say about it #ClimateStrike @guardianus #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/KbT1sKpGbN
— Richard Luscombe (@richlusc) September 20, 2019
Boston
NICE WORK BEANTOWN! #BOSTON in the streets pushing for action on the #climatecrisis
We have the solutions, let's raise our ambition & implement them.#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFutures #FridayMotivation #FridayThoughts #GreenNewDeal #Go100re @GretaThunberg. Vid via @MiriamWasser pic.twitter.com/9N0IsBadOu
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) September 20, 2019
Washington, D.C.
Happening now in Washington, DC. #ClimateStrikehttps://t.co/YaodNwCjni
— Kali Durga (@Ka1iDurga) September 20, 2019
St. Louis
This is what democracy looks like at today’s climate strike in St Louis. When will you stand up for what you believe in? 🌎🌍🌏#climatestrike #thereisnoplanetb pic.twitter.com/nQGY3ipJjH
— Abby (@awitz246) September 20, 2019
Denver
Shots from today's #ClimateStrike in downtown Denver. Great to see so many Coloradans ready to #ActOnClimate! pic.twitter.com/XVG0YBXfEL
— Environment Colorado (@EnvironmentCO) September 20, 2019
San Francisco
Happening now in San Francisco #ClimateAction #ClimateChange #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/GhiMRIDOwp
— Gale Connor (@GaleConnor5) September 20, 2019
Seattle
Took about 15 minutes from the start (captured here) of the #ClimateStrike in Seattle to the last marchers. Thousands streamed through Capitol Hill's iconic rainbow crosswalks pic.twitter.com/cHny00k8w5
— Neal Morton (@nealtmorton) September 20, 2019
