Porsche Taycan does 0-90 mph acceleration in 10 secs on an aircraft carrier

Porsche is finally going to unveil the production version of the Taycan this week and they have been hyping the event with some test results over the last few months.

There’s one last one today with a 0-90 mph acceleration in 10 secs on an aircraft carrier.

Over the last few weeks, Porsche has been hyping the performance capacity of its first all-electric car.

Last month, they had a Taycan prototype perform 30 consecutive 0-124 mph launches and they claimed a new Nürburgring racetrack record with a 7:42 time.

Now we learn that they brought a Taycan prototype on the USS Hornet, the aircraft carrier that recovered the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions to the moon, to do an impressive 0 to 90 mph (145 km/h) launch on the short 869 feet deck.

Professional racer Shea Holbrook launched the electric car to 90.58mph in just 10.7 seconds and started braking at 422 feet.

Here’s the run:

Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line for the Taycan, commented on the test:

“While this isn’t a usual metric we use to benchmark the performance of the Taycan, it’s quite a fitting way for a professional to demonstrate the power of the car as it nears the end of its development. On a tough, changeable surface the Taycan’s composure, its incredible acceleration and stopping power were so impressive. It goes without saying that this impressive run is strictly for pros like Shea.”

Porsche Taycan owners should be able to do the same acceleration even faster because the aircraft carrier doesn’t have an even surface.

Holbrook commented:

“The deck is a long, long way up and despite appearances it’s actually quite bumpy. Deliberately accelerating towards thin air and the ocean is a new experience for me, but the Taycan gave me a huge amount of confidence – it was really stable under acceleration and, more importantly, under braking. I built up to the final run, slowly increasing the speed each time until I felt confident and each time the car felt completely comfortable in what it was being asked to do. What a rush! It was only when I looked back at the footage that it dawned on me what I’d just done.”

For the 0-60 mph (100 km/h) acceleration, Porsche has been guiding a faster than 3.5 seconds time.

Porsche is going to unveil the production version of the Taycan on Wednesday, September 4th.

