Don’t miss these electric bicycle and electric scooter labor day deals!

There are a number of great deals for electric bicycles and scooters this labor day. Don’t miss out on your chance to save big on your next two-wheeled electric vehicle!

As electric bicycles and scooter use becomes even more prolific, an increasing number of people are learning about the benefits of personal electric vehicles.

If you’ve been hoping to experience one first hand, but haven’t pulled the trigger yet due to the relatively high prices of many offerings, this might just be your chance.

Below are a selection of some great deals on electric bikes and scooters currently available across the web. And if you need any riding gear to go with it, don’t forget to check out my exhaustive article on all the best e-bike riding gear I’ve tested and used this summer.

Hyper E-Ride 700c city bike

This Hyper E-Ride bike is designed for urban commuting and recreation. It’s normally priced at $1,000 but is on sale now for just $598. That’s a savings of over $400!

It features front suspension and an integrated 36V battery. Most e-bikes in this price range feature blocky bolt-on batteries that don’t look anywhere near this nice. Plus this bike comes with a rack and fenders included, which is nearly unheard of at this price.

The Hyper E-Ride 700c city bike is rated for a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and a range of 20 miles (32 km). It features Shimano components including shifters and derailleur. The handlebars sport an LED battery meter and an on/off switch, but there’s no twist throttle. This bike is pedal assist-only, meaning you’ll need to put in at least a little pedal effort yourself before the motor will kick in and do the rest.

If you don’t like the powder blue, then don’t worry. It’s also available in black.

On sale today for just $598!

Hyper E-Ride 26″ hardtail mountain bike

If you like the Hyper E-Ride above but prefer it in a mountain bike style frame, then you’re in luck.

The same basic bike is available with 26″ wheels, semi knobby tires and a hardtail step over frame.

You get the same general specs, including an integrated 36V battery, 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed, a range of 20 miles (32 km/h), and pedal assist functionality. Gone are the rack and fenders though, as they don’t serve as much of a purpose on the trails.

This would still make a good city bike, though it could perform dual duty with better riding on trails than the dedicated city bike above. It’s also marked down by the same $400, coming in at just $598 today.

Merax electric mountain bike with disc brakes

If you prefer disc brakes, Merax has a very similar style electric mountain bike on sale. It’s another hard tail design with front suspension, but this one offers an upgrade to disc brakes.

It also has a top speed of 18 mph (30 km/h) and a similar capacity 36V battery, though this one is a downtube mounted battery.

The Merax e-bike is on sale for $699, marked down from $1,299. That’s almost half off on this budget-friendly electric mountain bike.

Cannondale Quick NEO 2019 electric bike

If you want to go the other way with price (and quality), then check out the Cannondale Quick NEO, which is on sale at REI.

Normally priced at $3,465, it is going for $2,771 this labor day – savings of over 20%. Not quite as steep as the Hyper E-Ride discount above, but admittedly a much higher end bike.

The Cannondale Quick NEO is also a Class 1 e-bike and features a Bosch Active Line Plus motor. The Bosch 36V battery is rated at 500 Wh, making it one of the largest Bosch battery packs currently available, outside of their brand new 2020 line.

WideWheel dual motor electric scooter

The WideWheel electric scooter has been a breakout hit this year, making it perhaps the most popular high power and high speed electric scooter currently on the market.

We reviewed it earlier in the year, where it got exemplary marks. We then followed up with some serious off-road testing where the WideWheel scooter continued to impress.

With full suspension, a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and the option for single or dual wheel drive, this is a seriously fun electric scooter.

If you act fast and order before Sept 3rd, you can use the coupon code GETWWINSEPTEMBER to take $100 off the price of either the single motor or dual motor WideWheel electric scooter.

Horizon 25 mph electric scooter

Miami-based FluidFreeRide, the same company that sells the WideWheel scooter above, also offers the Horizon electric scooter. It’s not quite as powerful as the WideWheel, but still hits a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and offers a range of around 25 miles (40 km). Check out my review of this scooter, or see the video review below.

It is almost as comfortable as the WideWheel, offering dual suspension. And I’d wager it has better lights than the WideWheel. It also comes in at around few hundred dollars less, which could seal the deal for many people.

And if you grab one before the sale ends on September 3rd, you can take an additional $120 off. That brings the price down to $679.

Sure, there are more affordable scooters out there. But they go half the speed and don’t have the comfortable full suspension ride offered by the Horizon.

Mantis 40 mph electric scooter

While we’re on the subject of FluidFreeRide, you should also check out their Mantis electric scooter. It’s pretty crazy, at over 2,000 watts across two motors and a top speed of 40 mph (64 km/h). But if you’re in the market for a scooter than can go anywhere and do anything, this is the one.

Its suspension is incredible and its power is out of this world. Just watch my review video below.

It was supposed to be on sale until Aug 31st, but it seems they haven’t turned off the sale price yet. I won’t tell if you won’t, so make sure you visit their site quickly if you still want to take up to $300 off the price.

Vilano Neutron electric folding fat tire bike

Folding electric fat tire bikes are a ton of fun. We’ve enjoyed playing around on the $899 Lectric XP 28 mph folding fat tire bike. And while the Vilano Neutron isn’t quite as powerful, it’s got a much cheaper price. It’s on sale now for just $599.

The Vilano Neutron offers a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and a range of 15-30 miles (24-48 km). All in a package that folds to fit in a car trunk or back seat.

But the best part? Check out those 4″ fat tires! You can have a lot of fun on those, hopping curbs and riding off-road, even without suspension. Included lights and a hidden battery make this ride even sweeter.

Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter

Razor has a number of electric scooters for sale. While my favorite might be the Razor E-XR, which I reviewed recently, the EcoSmart Metro is pretty snazzy with that seat attachment.

The scooter gets up to 18 mph (30 km/h) thanks to its 500 W motor. Razor likes to use minutes instead of miles to rate their scooters, and they claim the 36V battery is good for 40 minutes of riding. That’s not the most amazing riding time I’ve ever seen, but assuming that’s at 18 mph, it would translate into around 12 miles (20 km) of range. Good enough for the city!

It’s on sale now for $429, marked down from $599.

The most important thing… get out there and ride!

It’s great to see more deals on personal electric vehicles like e-bikes and e-scooters.

I personally feel that by moving more commuters into smaller electric vehicles, we can have a much bigger impact on our cities on everything from pollution levels to traffic volume.

But the most important thing is to help get more people exposed to these types of alternative transportation options. So even if you don’t hop on one today, make sure to share the deals with your friends so we can move more people onto smaller, more efficient and more fun commuting options!

