Podcast: Tesla this week, Mercedes-Benz electric minivan, Porsche Taycan, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including all the news from Tesla this week, the new Mercedes-Benz EQV electric minivan, Porsche unveiling the interior of the Taycan, and more.
- Tesla makes battery supply deal with LG for Chinese Gigafactory 3, report says
- Tesla postpones Full Self-Driving price increase until V10 and Smart Summon
- Tesla is getting sued by Walmart who wants them to remove 240 solar systems after fires
- Tesla and Walmart are looking to re-energize 240+ solar systems and avoid removing them
- Tesla announces expansions in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia
- VW CEO is open to investing in Tesla (TSLA) [Update: VW denies]
- Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric MPV van with 250 miles of range
- Chevy Bolt EV 2020 gets a range increase to 259 miles, EPA says
- Porsche drives Taycan electric car at high speed for 3,425 km (2,128 miles) in 24 hr endurance test
- Porsche teases Taycan interior with first official image
- Porsche unveils the interior of Taycan electric car
