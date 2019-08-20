Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric MPV van with 250 miles of range

Mercedes-Benz is unveiling today the production version of the EQV, an all-electric MPV van with 250 miles of range, the latest vehicle in its EQ electric sub-brand.

At the Geneva Motor show earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a concept electric minivan.

Ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show next month, the German automaker unveiled the production version of the EQV all-electric MPV van today with all its specs.

Speaking of the specs, the electric minivan is equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack, but the company is limiting the usable capacity to 90 kWh. They believe it’s going to result in 405 km (250 miles) of range on a single charge.

To charge the battery pack, the EQV is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger and it can DC fast-charge at up to 110 kW, which Mercedes claims can charge the battery pack from 10 to 80% in less than 45 min.

As for the electric motor, it has a peak power output of 150 kW and it enables a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

The design of the production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van is fairly similar to the concept:

But as with most minivans, the magic happens inside where automakers are trying to maximize space.

With the battery pack mounted on the floor of the vehicle, Mercedes was able to maximize space very well and offers several different seating configurations.

They explain:

“In the private sphere, for example, families benefit from a multitude of seating configurations as well as a good conscience from producing zero local emissions. Six individual seats, on the other hand, turn the Mercedes-Benz EQV into a representative shuttle vehicle that meets all of the requirements for the high-quality transportation of people with a comfortable and particularly quiet driving experience. The flexible installation of individual or bench seats also allows the EQV to be converted into a 7- or even an 8-seater.”

Here are some pictures of the interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van:

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, commented on the launch of the electric van:

“Our MPVs meet the highest standards in terms of functionality and variability. The EQV also does not compromise in this respect. It offers comfortable handling, dynamic electro-aesthetics, intuitive operation and generous space – and all locally emissions-free. This means that it offers all of the typical qualities of the brand and segment that our customers expect, whether as a family car or a shuttle vehicle with a lounge-like character”,

Mercedes-Benz says that the EQV production is “fully integrated into the production operations of the plant in Vitoria in northern Spain”, where the V-Class and Mercedes-Benz Vito are also made.

Details about pricing and exact availability haven’t been released yet.

Electrek’s Take

This is a welcome new electric vehicle in a so-far underserved segment when it comes to electrification.

There’s the Chrysler Pacifica that is pretty good, but it’s still only a plug-in hybrid. This is arguably the first fully-electric minivan that can be used by families.

Nissan has had the e-NV200 van forever, but it’s more of a work vehicle with the ride being notoriously uncomfortable. It’s not really meant to be a family MPV.

But the Mercedes-Benz EQV is definitely that and with 250 miles of range and 110 kW, it could prove quite useful for many families.

Of course, it will depend on the price. We will report back when we have more on that front.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.