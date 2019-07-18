Elon Musk reveals the Tesla vehicles he currently drives

Now that Tesla has a more extensive lineup of vehicles, do you ever wonder what models and variants Elon Musk drives?

The CEO has now revealed his preferred Tesla vehicles to drive these days.

For a long time, Tesla was a single model automaker with only one car in production.

From 2008 to 2012, the company only produced the Roadster, and from 2012 to 2015, it only produced the Model S before the Model X came to market.

Today, Tesla is selling three different models: Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and each of those models is available in different variants for more performance.

Musk revealed today which Tesla he mostly drives:

I mostly drive Model S Performance with dev version of FSD computer. Our new Raven powertain & adaptive damping suspension is great! Next is Model 3P & then X if driving with my kids. Acceleration is fun on tap! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2019

The CEO previously said that even he doesn’t get preferential treatment when it comes to buying Tesla vehicles.

He often buys some of the very first production units of new models, but he also likes to have the latest highest-performance versions.

During an interview on the Joe Rogan experience earlier this year, Musk said that he was driving the Model S P100D, which was Tesla’s highest-performance car at the time.

Now the CEO seems to have upgraded to the new Model S with the Raven motor and suspension upgrade.

He added that he also sometimes drives the Model 3 Performance and a Model X:

Model S Performance — seemingly with the new Raven motor released in April

Model 3 Performance

Model X — variant unknown

For the Model S, Musk says that it is equipped with a development version of the Full Self-Driving computer that Tesla released earlier this year.

Last year, it was revealed that Musk was testing a cutting-edge version of Autopilot in his own Model S and regularly giving feedback to the Autopilot team.

Electrek’s Take

That’s about what I expected, and what I would also probably drive if money wasn’t an issue.

The top version of the Model S offers the best performance of any Tesla cars, but the more lightweight Model 3 Performance is also super fun to drive.

Model X is indeed pretty useful when you have five kids.

The only car I’m surprised not to see on the list is the original Roadster.

Granted, he launched his original Roadster in space on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy last year, but I assumed that he has another one.

If money was not an issue, which Tesla model and variant would you want to drive daily? Let us know in the comment section below.

