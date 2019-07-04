BMW and Daimler strengthen autonomous partnership, aim to bring tech to market by 2024

BMW and Daimler are strengthening their already-announced autonomous vehicle partnership as the two companies look to launch their next-generation self-driving tech in passenger cars by 2024.

The two automakers announced a partnership in February on the development of next-gen autonomous vehicles, along with a Memorandum of Understanding. Today, they announced a contract for “long-term” cooperation on such automated development.

The official release from both BMW and Daimler said the two companies:

“…will focus on joint development of next-generation technologies for driver assistance systems, automated driving on highways and automated parking (all to SAE Level 4). In addition, further talks are planned to extend the cooperation to higher levels of automation in urban areas and city centres. This underscores the long-term and lasting nature of the undertaking, which will extend to encompass a scalable platform for automated driving. The non-exclusive cooperation is also open to other OEMs and technology partners, with results being made available to other OEMs under license.”

BMW and Daimler are aiming for a “swift market launch” of the next-gen tech, saying that it’s “expected to feature in passenger car systems for private customers from 2024.” That tech will be implemented independently in BMW and Daimler vehicles, as one might expect.

Both carmakers — along with Audi, FCA, and Volkswagen and a number of other companies — published a white paper earlier this week titled Safety First for Automated Driving, which covers safety methods in the development of self-driving vehicles.

Before announcing their automated partnership earlier this year, BMW and Daimler also announced a $1 billion electric mobility partnership. That effort focuses on ridesharing, charging, and more.

While some may be surprised to see the long-time rivals collaborating on so many things, it’s certainly not a rarity in autonomous development. More and more carmakers are in cahoots when it comes to self-driving. At the very least, multiple car companies are linking up with the same autonomous companies.

Daimler is already working with Bosch, and BMW has partnerships with Intel/Mobileye and Delphi, in addition to Nauto — which received investments from GM and Toyota, as well.

