BMW teases Mini Electric, opens pre-orders in some markets

BMW is preparing to launch the Mini Electric next month and ahead of the unveiling of the production version, the automaker is teasing the new all-electric vehicle and opening orders in some markets.

After several Mini electric concepts over the years, BMW finally confirmed the production of an electric Mini to start in 2019.

It will be the last electric vehicle from BMW before their 5th generation electric vehicle powertrain.

Last year, BMW unveiled the first production design features of the upcoming electric Mini and they released a video of a camouflaged Mini all-electric towing a 150-ton Boeing 777, but we have yet to see the full version of the production vehicle.

The automaker has now confirmed that the unveiling is going to happen on July 9 and they are opening pre-orders in 5 markets: Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

They are also keeping track of interest from potential buyers via email in the US, UK, Italy, and Spain.

In some new marketing material, BMW is presenting the electric car as the new “heart” of the Mini brand:

“Embrace the unexpected. Experience a new enjoyment. The first all-electric MINI heralds a supercharged evolutionary step that fuses MINI go-kart feeling and iconic design. It’s MINI at its most intense – empowering you on a whole new level. Switch on to a new urban electric lifestyle. The first all-electric MINI coming soon.”

They released a new teaser for the car this week:

BMW hasn’t released a lot of specs for the Mini Electric, but it is expected to be equipped with a similar powertrain as the BMW i3.

Last month, they also showed the Mini Electric being assembled in a short production line video.

The new electric car from the German automaker group is expected to go into production in the UK and China. It will be available in Europe by the end of the year.

