BMW releases video of Mini all-electric towing a 150-ton Boeing 777

BMW is going to launch an all-electric Mini car later this year and in order to promote the vehicle, they released a new video of a Mini all-electric towing a 150-ton Boeing 777.

After several Mini electric concepts over the years, BMW finally confirmed the production of an electric Mini to start in 2019.

It will be the last electric vehicle from BMW before their 5th generation electric vehicle powertrain.

Last year, BMW unveiled the first production design features of the upcoming electric Mini, but we have yet to see the full version of the production vehicle.

Now BMW has released a video of a camouflaged Mini Electric production prototype towing a 150-ton Boeing 777 plane:

They haven’t released a lot of specs for the Mini Electric, but it is expected to be equipped with a similar powertrain as the BMW i3.

Electric motors can produce a lot of torque, which is why electric vehicles can do impressive stunts like this.

BMW is actually not the first automaker to think of the stunt to promote an EV.

Last year, a Tesla Model X broke the electric towing record by pulling a Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

BMW plans to unveil the production version of the Mini Electric later this year and quickly start production in England and China.

