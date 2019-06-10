Druid preparing 120 mile electric motorcycle and 200 mile hybrid motorcycle

Druid is the latest startup hoping to become the next great American electric motorcycle manufacturer. And they’ve started off running with the unveiling of two pre-production models: an all-electric motorcycle and a hybrid electric motorcycle.

The Druid Sorcerer XEV is their all-electric motorcycle model. According to the company, it sports a 112 kW (150 hp) motor.

Early estimates are that the Sorcerer XEV should be capable of an all-electric range of around 120 miles (193 km).

In addition to the Sorcerer XEV, Druid is also showing off its Sorcerer Hybrid. The hybrid gas/electric model has a claimed combined power of 170 kW (230 hp) between the 2-cylinder gas engine and AC electric motor. It should also sport a 14 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 200 miles (322 km).

Druid plans to innovate with a 3D-printed graphene chassis for both bikes.

Druid Sorcerer Hybrid motorcycle

The company is also planning a custom A.I. enhanced driving experience for the bikes, known as the Druid Prophet AI. Druid claims that the AI will be able to continuously read ride data in real time and use machine learning algorithms to adjust the bike for weather, hills and riding style, and to maximize performance.

According to founder and lead designer Milan Svoboda:

“Druid is our dream of powerful and intelligent motorcycling come true. I came to America years ago with only a vision. Today those ideas take shape and form the beginning of a new reality.”

Druid plans to begin taking pre-orders for its two models soon, and expects the XEV to retail for $7,900, though the company does not have an exact delivery date yet.

Druid Sorcerer XEV electric motorcycle

Druid won’t be the first California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer. Or the second. Or third actually. Numerous companies are already finding success in the Golden State. From industry heavyweights like Zero and Lightning to a rash of smaller companies giving it a go as well, California seems to be a breeding ground for electric motorcycle manufacturers.

Zero has led the industry for nearly a decade and recently unveiled their new SR/F electric streetfighter. Lightning Motorcycles, not to be outdone, also unveiled a new model this year. The Lightning Strike made waves upon its release as one of the first relatively affordable electric sportbikes, offering 135+ mph performance for just $12,998.

Zero SR/F electric motorcycle

Electrek’s Take

Color me skeptical. I don’t see how Druid can possibly produce an electric motorcycle with those specs for $7,900. No, I’ll go a step further. They can’t possibly do it at that price.

Those are specs that surpass even the flagship Zero SR/F, which costs three times as much.

I’m not saying they can’t build this motorcycle, just not at that price.

The bike itself looks alright, though I feel like Druid could have done a better job integrating the aesthetics of the battery box.

Let’s talk about that hybrid though. Why do we need a hybrid electric motorcycle anyways? I’m sure there will be many people who like the concept for the added range and quick refueling. But if you want a gas bike, just buy a gas bike. If you’re buying an electric motorcycle at this point, it’s because you believe in the technology and because you want an electric bike. You’re willing to forgo the option of long distance touring and 60-second fill ups because you want the silent, powerful thrill of electric riding. So why complicate that and add to the cost by shoe-horning a gas engine in there?

And logistically, I don’t even see how the engine is going to fit. I can see the 14 kWh pack on the XEV model, but the engine on the hybrid seems to take up nearly all of the battery pack’s space. So how is Druid going to magically Tetris that battery back in there on the hybrid?

I don’t know, folks. I see potential here, but I’m going to want some more info before I get behind this bike.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.