 Skip to main content

It begins: Bollinger B4 medium duty EV enters series production

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Sep 24 2024 - 12:40 pm PT
10 Comments
Birth of a Manufacturer: Bollinger Motors Celebrates First Customer-Ready Production Electric Trucks

This week marks the birth of a new American OEM as Bollinger Motors’ B4 medium duty electric truck begins series production and customer-ready vehicles roll off the line.

For Robert Bollinger, it’s been a nearly decade-long journey to get from his first idea to production — and the party kicking off the B4’s production was as much a celebration of perseverance as anything else, for both Bollinger and the people who shared his dream of a bigger, badder electric commercial truck.

“Robert Bollinger and his team made a gutsy call two years ago to pivot to an entirely different market segment,” said Bollinger Motors’ CEO Jim Taylor. “The commercial vehicle segment is ready for electrification and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck that will meet the fleet needs for companies across the country. We are excited to see these vehicles roll off the line, head to dealer lots and find a home with our customers.”

A proud team

From left to right: Chief Mobility Officer for the State of Michigan Justine Johnson, Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, Bollinger Motors Founder Robert Bollinger, Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, Bollinger Motors CEO Jim Taylor. Via Bollinger motors.

The new B4 and upcoming B5 electric work trucks feature 158-kwh battery packs sending power to an energy efficient, 323 hp electric motor that produces 675 lb-ft of torque at 0 rpm, giving the big trucks surprising off-the-line performance that put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces at this year’s ACT Expo in Las Vegas, where the trucks were made available for test drives.

Built to a spec, not a price, Bollinger’s team aimed to deliver a world-class truck — and, if you ask them, they’ve delivered. “Our team has listened to customers and created a world-class electric truck to fill an important segment of the Class 4 commercial fleet market,” explains Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer, Bollinger Motors. “(We) are bringing a versatile and valuable truck to market at a competitive price point. When combined with the variety of incentives available to potential customers, we believe the B4 makes the fleet transition to electric a no-brainer.”

Connelly was able to join us earlier today to record a quick interview announcing Bollinger production and CARB certification, as well as cover some of the available incentives working to cut the B4’s cost to customers by as much as $100,000 in some markets.

We’ll post that episode, below, as soon as it’s available.


SOURCE | IMAGES: Bollinger Motors, via PR Newswire.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

electric trucks

electric trucks
Commercial EVs

Commercial EVs
Bollinger Motors

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications