It begins: Bollinger B4 medium duty EV enters series production

This week marks the birth of a new American OEM as Bollinger Motors’ B4 medium duty electric truck begins series production and customer-ready vehicles roll off the line.

For Robert Bollinger, it’s been a nearly decade-long journey to get from his first idea to production — and the party kicking off the B4’s production was as much a celebration of perseverance as anything else, for both Bollinger and the people who shared his dream of a bigger, badder electric commercial truck.

“Robert Bollinger and his team made a gutsy call two years ago to pivot to an entirely different market segment,” said Bollinger Motors’ CEO Jim Taylor. “The commercial vehicle segment is ready for electrification and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck that will meet the fleet needs for companies across the country. We are excited to see these vehicles roll off the line, head to dealer lots and find a home with our customers.”

A proud team

From left to right: Chief Mobility Officer for the State of Michigan Justine Johnson, Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, Bollinger Motors Founder Robert Bollinger, Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, Bollinger Motors CEO Jim Taylor. Via Bollinger motors.

The new B4 and upcoming B5 electric work trucks feature 158-kwh battery packs sending power to an energy efficient, 323 hp electric motor that produces 675 lb-ft of torque at 0 rpm, giving the big trucks surprising off-the-line performance that put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces at this year’s ACT Expo in Las Vegas, where the trucks were made available for test drives.

Built to a spec, not a price, Bollinger’s team aimed to deliver a world-class truck — and, if you ask them, they’ve delivered. “Our team has listened to customers and created a world-class electric truck to fill an important segment of the Class 4 commercial fleet market,” explains Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer, Bollinger Motors. “(We) are bringing a versatile and valuable truck to market at a competitive price point. When combined with the variety of incentives available to potential customers, we believe the B4 makes the fleet transition to electric a no-brainer.”

Connelly was able to join us earlier today to record a quick interview announcing Bollinger production and CARB certification, as well as cover some of the available incentives working to cut the B4’s cost to customers by as much as $100,000 in some markets.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Bollinger Motors, via PR Newswire.