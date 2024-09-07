Bollinger adds 20 West Coast dealers, TCD to its commercial EV sales network

It’s been a big week for Bollinger and its Class 4 commercial EVs as the upstart electric box truck brand picked up twenty new TEC dealers and scored a strategic solution partnership with Texas consulting firm, TCD.

TEC Equipment franchises support Volvo, Mack Trucks, and Wabash Trailers along the I-5 corridor, offering sales and support to trucking customers throughout the West Coast – but this new deal sees the Mullen-owned brand included in storefronts as far East as Sioux City, Iowa, giving the brand a potential foothold in the Great Lakes region, too.

“The addition of TEC Equipment expands Bollinger Motors’ national dealer network westward and gives us a solid foundation in several important markets,” explains Jim Connelly, Bollinger’s chief revenue officer. “TEC is an industry leader in sales and service and provides a critical link to our commitment to electrification and customer support.”

Texas-sized collaboration

Texas Consulting & Development (TCD) is an outsourced sales and management firm that works to help national commercial fleets decarbonize by offering electric equipment that’s capable of acting as a direct replacement to their customers’ diesel assets.

“We’re excited about adding Bollinger Motors’ innovative B4 truck to our suite of solutions. This partnership uniquely positions Bollinger Motors’ commercial trucks with our comprehensive fleet infrastructure charging options that simplify and optimize the integration of EV fleet vehicles,” stated Steven Villarreal, managing partner of TCD. “This collaboration makes sense in terms of addressing the future of EV and its aggregated potential for edge energy production – a much-needed solution for grid providers across the US.”

The Bollinger B4 is a Class 4 medium duty truck with a 15,500 lb. GVWR, 7,425 lb. payload capacity, and a 46′ turning circle. A 323 hp electric motor producing 675 lb-ft of torque at 0 rpm deliver solid performance. The B4 offers 185 miles of range from a pair of 79 kWh battery packs. The trucks can fully charge in under two hours on a J1772 DC fast charger.

Production of the Bollinger B4 is currently underway, managed by longtime Ford manufacturing partner, Roush Industries, in Livonia, Michigan.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Bollinger Motors, via IBN.