Here’s when Ram’s first electric pickup will hit US dealerships

Ram Trucks is preparing the all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup for deliveries. According to CEO Christine Feuell, Ram’s first electric pickup is expected to arrive at US dealerships early next year. Here’s what to expect.

The Ram 1500 REV is about ready for customer deliveries. Feuell (via Automotive News) said that Ram’s first electric pickup will begin arriving at US dealerships in early 2025.

Even before unveiling the Ram 1500 REV during the Super Bowl last February, the company boasted that the electric pickup would outperform the competition.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares claimed in 2022 that the Ram 1500 REV would “outperform all competitors” with best-in-class range, towing, payload, and charging times. Last April, Ram unveiled further details during its global debut at the New York International Auto Show.

Ram said the 2025 1500 REV will have with two battery options – 168 kWh or 229 kWh. The former has a 350-mile targeted range, while the latter targets up to a 500-mile driving range.

2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Ram)

The company also claims its all-electric pickup can tow up to 14,000 lbs with a 2,700 lbs max payload. With 800V fast charging, the Ram 1500 REV can gain around 110 mi range in roughly 10 minutes.

In comparison, Ford’s 2024 Lightning, with an extended range (131 kWh) battery pack, offers up to 320 miles EPA-est range and up to 10,000 lbs towing. Rivian’s R1T gets up to 420 miles range with 11,000 lbs max towing.

Ram’s first electric pickup, the 1500 REV (Source: Stellantis)

Ram’s first electric pickup is coming to US dealerships

Tesla’s Cybertruck, which is taking the US market by storm, has an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles and can tow up to 11,000 lbs.

According to S&P Global Mobility’s latest data, 5,175 Tesla Cybertrucks were registered in the US in July, nearly topping all other EV pickups combined with 5,546 registrations.

(Source: Tesla)

Will Ram’s first electric pickup find its place in the US market? We will find out early next year. Ram has yet to reveal pricing, but the electric pickup is expected to start at upwards of $60,000. The 2024 Ram 1500 (gas-powered) starts at $41,415.

Following the REV 1500, the company will launch the 2025 1500 Ramcharger, an extended-range (gas-powered) model. The Ramcharger is essentially a hybrid pickup with a 3.6 liter V-6 engine.

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten interior (Source: Ram Trucks)

After that, Ram is expected to launch a mid-size electric pickup. However, production was delayed at its Belvidere, IL factory until 2027.

Ram owner Stellantis announced an over $406 million investment last week to retool three Michigan plants for EV production. Stellantis confirmed its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) will be the first in the US to build an all-electric vehicle, the Ram 1500 REV.

Stellantis also invested nearly $100 million into its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to prepare for Jeep’s first global EV, the Wagoneer S. It will be one of four Jeep EVs to launch by the end of 2025.

Source: Automotive News, Stellantis