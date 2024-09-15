 Skip to main content

Chinese electric truck maker SANY partners with Alltrucks to conquer Europe

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Sep 15 2024 - 4:39 pm PT
Alltrucks and Sany eTrucks to bring electric truck services to Europe

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer SANY has signed a strategic Agreement with European brand Alltrucks to fuel its expansion into the European market. (Probably.)

With this Agreement, the well-known brand Alltrucks will take on responsibility for the maintenance, diagnosis, and repair of the Chinese SANY eTruck vehicles in the EU. The company hopes an alliance with a trusted brand will help to alleviate customers’ concerns about adding “unknown” Chinese-built heavy equipment to their fleet.

“In Alltrucks, we have found a partner that shares our vision of sustainable mobility and has the necessary expertise and infrastructure to provide our customers with the best possible support,” explains Kevin Eichele, Head of Business Development at SANY eTrucks Europe. “Together, we will shape the future of freight transport in Europe.”

Alltrucks is a joint venture between Bosch, Knorr-Bremse, and ZF that offers 24-hour breakdown service, technical and marketing support, and an OEM-quality replacement parts network to truck fleets across the EU.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SANY eTrucks,” says Homer Smyrliadis, Managing Director of Alltrucks. “Our goal is to always offer our customers the best service. By working with such an innovative partner as SANY, we can further expand our service portfolio in the field of electromobility and make our contribution to sustainable mobility.”

The E-mixer shown (above) is the same model already in service at Pan-United Corp. It sends power to its wheels through a 6-speed transmission with significant torque multiplication, enabling it to claw up a 30% grade, even when fully loaded. (!)

Electrek’s Take

E-mixer | Emission-free, Efficient, and 100% Electric | SANY Group
Image via SANY.

As a semi-professional journalist and passably professional person in general, I like to find at least two sources for any story. In this case, though, I couldn’t do that. As such, I feel like I need to tell you that the quotes used in this story are translated from a German email reportedly received by Electrive. The story does not appear on either the SANY Global or Alltrucks news pages, or (from the Google searches I tried) anywhere else.

It’s a significant story if it’s true – one that solves for the question of, “Where do I get my Chinese electric semi truck serviced?” with a very neat and tidy, “The same place you get your truck serviced now,” and I’m hoping that we’re just ahead of an embargo or something and that verification will come soon.

That said, take this one with a bit more than a grain of salt until that verification comes. Call it a teaspoon.


SOURCE | IMAGES: SANY (allegedly), via Electrive.

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

