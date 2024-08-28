 Skip to main content

China is here: SANY electric excavator arrives in the West

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Aug 28 2024 - 6:42 pm PT
0 Comments

The SANY SY215E electric excavator is the brand’s first medium-sized electric excavator to be marketed outside China. The company chose the Netherlands – known for its pioneering attitudes when it comes to electric equipment – for the first stop on its European tour.

The SANY prototype arrived in the Netherlands earlier this summer, where it garnered significant interest among the more than 200 customers SANY demo’ed it for, resulting in “dozens of pre-sale orders,” according to the company’s official release.

With a gross vehicle weight of 232,000 kg (511,500 lbs.), the SY215E features a maximum digging height of 9,6 m and a maximum digging depth of 6.25 m. More than big enough, in other words, to move mountains of earth in quiet, vibration-free serenity.

The SANY SY215E excavator is available in 600 mm, 700 mm, 800 mm, and 900 mm tracks, and promises significant cost savings, safety, and performance that’s even better than comparably sized diesel excavators.

Double guns

SANY “dual gun” charging ports; by SANY, via Global CE.

The SANY also boasts a 422 kWh battery it says is good for more than 7 hours of continuous operation, while the high-power, “dual gun” fast charge system (similar to an early Chevy Silverado patent) helps it achieve a full charge in just 70 minutes.

Those claims from SANY work out to something like a 350 kW charging speed, by my math – but someone smarter than me will have to confirm that.

Electrek’s Take

Image via SANY.

If you’re not familiar with SANY, you should be. The company is a major player in the Chinese heavy equipment space, and they have genuine global ambitions with not just their electric off-road equipment assets, but on road trucks as well.

In their own words:

As a global leader in construction engineering, SANY is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services. In response to the global energy shortage, SANY has long embraced energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives, focusing on electrification. In 2023, SANY introduced over 40 new electric products, achieving sales revenue of $449.4 million USD. SANY remains committed to innovation and supporting the energy transition in Europe with the best products, services, and support.

SANY GLOBAL

$449.4 million may not be at the same multibillion level as Caterpillar or Volvo, but it’s certainly not nothing. And it seems like there’s a lot more to come. Watch this space.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

China

China
Electric Construction Equipment

Electric Construction Equipment
Electric Heavy Machinery

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications