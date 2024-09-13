Here are the EVs you can lease for under $300 a month this September [Updated]

With more options than ever, driving an electric vehicle has never been more affordable. As new EVs hit the market, the lease deals are heating up. Here are all the EVs you can lease for under $300 a month this September.

A record 330,463 electric vehicles were sold in the US in the second quarter. According to Kelley Blue Book, EVs accounted for 8% of total new vehicle sales in Q2, up from 7.1% in the first three months of 2024.

The growth was driven by the influx of new models, massive discounts, and higher leasing rates. A big factor behind leasing is the ability to pass on the $7,500 federal tax credit to lessees.

Most automakers are slapping the $7,500 on top of additional incentives like lease bonus cash, conquest, and loyalty offers. In total, the savings amount to over $10,000 in many cases.

According to Motor Intelligence, Kia’s new three-row EV9 SUV sold with an average discount of over $19,700 in July. The Honda Prologue and Volkswagen sold with an average discount of $7,035 and $13,015, respectively.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

EVs you can lease for under $300 a month in September

As the discounts continue to pile up, several EVs are available to lease for under $300, even $200 a month this September. According to an analysis from online auto research firm CarsDirect, here are some of the best electric vehicle lease deals this month (find deals in your area at the bottom).

For smaller (subcompact) SUVs, the 2024 Kia Niro Wind EV is listed at $169 for 24 months. With $3,999 due at signing, it has an effective cost of $336 per month.

Kia Niro EV (Source: Kia)

Although that may sound intriguing, other electric models are available at even more affordable monthly rates.

For example, the 2024 Honda Prologue EX at $269 for 36 months. With only $1,999 due at signing, Honda’s electric SUV can be leased for an effective rate of $325 a month.

2024 Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

The Prologue EX also has a range of up to 296 miles, compared to the Niro EV, which has an EPA-estimated 253-mile driving range. Despite the Prologue’s higher starting price ($47,400 vs $39,600), Honda offers more incentives, including a loyalty (or conquest) bonus.

Volkswagen’s ID.4 is available for $219 for 36 months. With $3,499 due at signing, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard has an effective cost of $316 per month.

Electric Vehicle Monthly Rate Term

(months) Due at Signing 2024 Kia Niro Wind EV $169 24 $3,999 2024 VinFast VF 8 $199 36 $894 2024 Kia EV6 $209 24 $3,999 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 $209 33 $3,999 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 $219 36 $3,499 2024 Honda Prologue $269 36 $1,999 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 $299 33 $3,999 EVs for lease under $300 per month in September 2024

After unveiling the updated US-built 2025 model, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 is one of the best EVs to lease in September.

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL RWD is listed at $209 for 33 months. With $3,999 due upfront, you can drive off in a new IONIQ 5 for $330 a month.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s electric fastback, the IONIQ 6, is listed at $299 for 33 months. The 2024 IONIQ 6 SEL RWD, with $3,999 due at signing, has an effective cost of $420 per month.

Its third EV, the Kona Electric, is slightly more expensive at $362 for 24 months. That’s for the 2025 Kona SEL EV with up to 261 miles range. With $1,991 due upfront, the Kona EV costs $445 a month.

2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

Kia’s EV6 is another top EV lease option this month. The 2024 Kia EV6 Light Long Range RWD is listed at just $209 for 24 months. Kia states that $3,999 is due at signing, amounting to a $376 monthly rate.

After Kia introduced a new Tesla Conquest Cash discount, Tesla drivers (buyers and lessees) can score an extra $1,500 off the EV9 and $1,000 off the EV6.

With the discount, Kia’s EV6 is even cheaper to lease than a Soul at just $179 per month ($346 effective rate) despite costing more than double.

Although not on the list, the Subaru Solterra is also a steal in September. The 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium starts at $329 per month (36 months) with no money down.

Ready to save big? We can help you get started. Check out our links below to find deals on EVs in your area.