Lucid (LCID) CEO reveals his real thoughts on an electric pickup

An electric Lucid pickup may be a pipe dream, after all. Lucid (LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson said it’s “very tough to make an electric pickup work today.” At least, not one that’s usable and cost-effective. Here’s why.

Lucid revealed several new innovations during its Tech and Manufacturing Day on Tuesday. The company announced its second EV, the Gravity SUV, will feature an NACS port in 2025.

Perhaps, more importantly, it will unlock “mass savings” as Lucid expands the brand. Lucid already has a “significant technology advantage,” as the company claims it would take many years for the closest competitor to match them.

With the 2025 Air Pure being the “world’s most energy-efficient production vehicle,” Lucid is walking the talk.

Powered by an 84 kWh battery pack, the 2025 Lucid Air Pure has an EPA-estimated driving range of 420 miles. That amounts to a record energy efficiency of 5 miles per kWh.

The Gravity is set to accelerate Lucid’s tech leadership. With an up to 924V architecture, Lucid says its electric SUV will be the fastest-charging EV on the market.

(Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid also introduced its new Atlas drive unit on Tuesday. The next-gen unit will power its lower-cost midsize EV platform, which will launch in 2026.

A new teaser dropped during Tech and Manufacturing Day gave us a closer look at Lucid’s midsize electric crossover SUV. Lucid said the midsize crossover will start at under $50,000.

Lucid midsize electric SUV teaser image (Source: Lucid)

Lucid told Electrek there will be three electric models based on the midsize platform, including a crossover and a sedan. The third could be an off-road model but don’t expect a Lucid electric pickup anytime soon.

Is Lucid planning an electric pickup? It’s not likely

During Tuesday’s event, Rawlinson highlighted how the company would cut costs as it scales production.

Although costs and efficiency are the main focus, so is “product choice,” according to Rawlinson. Lucid’s CEO said, “It’s very tough to make an electric pickup work today,” adding, “not one that’s usable and cost-effective.”

(Source: Lucid Group)

Rawlinson explained a typical EV pickup truck’s efficiency is around 2.5 miles per kWh. Even with Lucid’s advanced tech, pushing it over 2.7 miles per kWh will be hard.

If you want a 300-mile range pickup, you are already pushing a 120 kWh battery pack. According to Rawlinson, the battery pack will cost $15,360. For 375 miles of range, a 150 kWh battery is needed, which costs $19,000 to $20,000.

Lucid Air (left) and Gravity SUV (right) models (Source: Lucid)

Even that isn’t enough power, according to Rawlinson. Some electric pickups on the market today have over 240 kWh battery packs. Rams’ first electric pickup, the Ram 1500 REV, has an optional 229 kWh pack, providing up to 500 miles of range.

Lucid’s CEO asked, “How can you make a business case?” It’s hard to when the battery pack costs $50,000 to $60,000.

Rawlinson concluded, “I don’t want Lucid to start thinking about a pickup.” To do so, a “profound improvement” in cell chemistry is needed.