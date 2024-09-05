Ford F-150 Lightning sales surged 160% in August, but gas cars still dominate the total

Ford announced Thursday that F-150 Lightning sales climbed 160% in August. Despite the surge, Ford’s gas-powered cars and trucks still accounted for 86% of sales last month.

Ford Lightning carries EV sales growth in August

The American automaker sold 182,985 vehicles in the US last month, showing 13.4% growth from last August.

Ford’s electric vehicle sales rose 28.9% to 8,944 units. The F-150 Lightning accounted for most of the growth, with 2,858 units sold, up 160.7% year over year.

F-150 Lightning sales reached 21,121 through the first eight months of 2024. That’s up 86% from the 11,327 sold at this time last year.

The Mustang Mach-E saw modest sales growth, with 5,341 units sold in August, up 6% year over year. Ford has sold 32,167 Mach-Es through August.

Despite slowing growth, Ford’s Mach-E is still edging out the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in the US. Ford sold 32,167 Mach-Es through August, topping Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 with 26,982 units. However, Hyundai revealed the updated 2025 IONIQ 5, which will be the first vehicle built at its new plant in Georgia.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 had a record-breaking August with 4,838 units sold, up 35% YOY, ahead of the updated model, which will arrive at dealerships this fall.

Gas vehicles still dominate sales amid EV delays

Ford is one of several automakers pushing back major EV initiatives. The Detroit-based automaker revealed it’s scrapping plans to launch its three-row electric SUV last month.

Ford Explorer Electric (Source: Ford)

As part of its shifting strategy, Ford is doubling down on affordable EVs and hybrids. It is recruiting former Tesla, Rivian, and Apple employees for its team in California to develop what it calls one of the most efficient EV platforms.

The platform will underpin a new affordable pickup due out in the second half of 2027. Instead of an electric three-row SUV, Ford now plans to launch a family of hybrid models.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

Ford’s hybrid sales were up 50% in August, with 16,394 models sold. Despite Ford’s electrified sales growth, gas-powered cars and trucks dominated last month overall.

Ford’s internal combustion sales rose 10%, with 157,647 gas-powered vehicles sold last month, accounting for 86% of total sales.

Electrek’s Take

By canceling its three-row electric SUV and pushing back other EV launches, Ford is opening the door for rivals like Hyundai and Kia to continue grabbing market share.

Kia just had its best sales month ever in the US, with over 75,200 vehicles sold in August. The company said SUVs and new EVs were driving growth.

The EV9, Kia’s first three-row electric SUV, continues to see demand in the US. With another 2,388 models sold last month, Kia EV9 sales reached 13,874 through August. Kia is also launching a refreshed EV6, which was launched in the UK with an updated design and more range.

Hyundai is another overseas automaker that topped its total and retail US sales records last month. Later this year, Hyundai will officially unveil its three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9. It will be built alongside the new IONIQ 5 at Hyundai’s massive new facility in Georgia.

Korean automakers are not the only ones gaining momentum in the US. The Honda Prologue, Subaru’s Solterra, and others all had record sales month in August.

As the EV race heats up in the US, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top (outside of Tesla) over the next few quarters.