Hyundai IONIQ 5 breaks US August sales record ahead of updated 2025 model deliveries

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 4 2024 - 12:00 pm PT
Demand for Hyundai’s best-selling EV continues to climb. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 set a new August US sales record ahead of the updated 2025 model, which will arrive at dealerships this fall.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 drives record US August sales

“This was a record-setting August for Hyundai in total and retail sales,” Hyundai America CEO Randy Parker announced Wednesday.

Hyundai had its best-ever total and retail August sales month in the US, with 79,278 vehicles sold, up 22% from last year. Hybrids led the retail sales growth, climbing 81%, while retail EV sales were up 27%.

The growth comes after Kia, Hyundai’s sister brand, broke its US sales record in August for the second straight month.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 set a new August record, with retail sales surging 74%. Hyundai sold 4,838 IONIQ 5 models in the US last month, bringing the total to nearly 27,000 through August 2024, up 26% from the 21,348 sold last year.

The electric SUV continued seeing higher demand despite the updated 2025 model launching later this fall.

Hyundai’s new 2025 IONIQ 5 Limited with a Tesla NACS port (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai unveiled the new 2025 IONIQ 5 this week with more range, a revamped design, a new off-road XRT trim, and a Tesla NACS port.

It will be the first Hyundai built at its massive new Metaplant America facility in Georgia. Hyundai said the US-built 2025 IONIQ 5 will initially qualify for a $3,750 tax credit, but once the battery production begins, it expects it to be eligible for the full $7,500.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT (Source: Hyundai)

Until then, Hyundai will still pass the credit on through leasing. With the 2025 model arriving at dealerships this fall, Hyundai’s 2024 IONIQ 5 is one of the best SUV deals on the market.

The 2024 IONIQ 5 SEL is offered with up to $14,500 in incentives. Starting at $47,400, the IONIQ 5 is already one of the most affordable electric SUVs in the US with over 300 miles range.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 trimStarting Price
(excluding destination fee)		Range
(EPA est miles)
SE Standard Range$41,800220
SE$45,850RWD: 303
AWD: 260
SEL$47,400RWD: 303
AWD: 260
Limited$53,500RWD: 303
AWD: 260
Disney100 Edition$59,400260
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 prices and range by trim

Nearly $15,000 in incentives is hard to pass up, but the savings won’t last long. If you’re ready to take advantage of the deals, we can help you get started today. You can use our link to view offers on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 in your area.

