Honda’s Prologue EV just had its best US sales month ever as nationwide rollout heats up

Honda’s first electric SUV in the US had its best sales month ever in August. The Honda Prologue EV set a new US sales record as it rolls out to dealers nationwide.

Honda introduced the Prologue in October 2022 with US sales kicking off this March. Starting under $48,000, Honda said the electric SUV hits the “sweet spot” of the market.

Honda claimed the Prologue has the “highest standard driving range in its class,” with up to 296 miles range.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the same one underpinning new Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC EVs, Honda’s electric SUV is available in both Single (FWD) and Dual-Motor (AWD) powertrains.

Although it uses GM’s platform, Honda tweaked the Prologue with added multi-link front and rear suspensions for a “sporty” unique drive. The 2024 Honda Prologue also features Built-in Google with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, which GM has moved away from.

The AWD model starts at $50,400 with up to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the highest Elite trim costs $57,900.

2024 Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda Prologue EV sets new US sales record in August

All Honda Prologue models qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit, bringing prices down to as low as $39,900 (before destination).

Honda’s Prologue EV set a new US sales record in August as it rolls out to dealers nationwide.

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

With 5,401 models sold last month, Honda Prologue sales reached 10,394 through August. And that’s with deliveries beginning in March.

The achievement comes after Hyundai and Kia set new US sales records in August as demand for electric SUVs continued building.

Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

The growth is partially driven by massive incentives. Last week, Honda introduced a new Labor Day Dealer Cash bonus. With up to $14,250 in incentives, the Honda Prologue EV was even cheaper to lease than a Civic despite costing nearly double.

Honda’s luxury brand, Acura, also slashed EV lease rates with a nearly $30,000 discount on the 2024 ZDX electric SUV.

(miles) EX (FWD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,295 296 EX (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,295 281 Touring (FWD) $51.700 $44,200 $45,595 296 Touring (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,595 281 Elite (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,795 273 2024 Honda Prologue prices and range by trim

With another 1,003 models sold last month, Acura has sold 2,035 ZDX EVs in the US this year as it hits new dealerships nationwide.

