Record-setting EV sales, new 2025 Volvo XC90, and that Tesla may send you to jail

On today’s thrilling episode of Quick Charge, Kia posts an all-time sales record driven by EVs, we find you some great, 0% financing deals, there’s a brand-new Volvo XC90 for 2025, and we explain why the Oakland police might be towing your Tesla.

But wait, there’s more! Ford’s upgraded e-Transit van offers a bigger battery with more range and faster charging, US solar and wind are building up the grid, and we hear a word from our friends at Volvo CE.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (and sometimes Sunday). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!