First look at ‘substantially updated’ 2025 Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid

At what Volvo is calling 90/90 Day, the Swedish car brand will show off its latest version of the flagship XC90 SUV alongside the long-awaited arrival of the all-electric EX90.

At a media event at company headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden on Wednesday, Volvo will pour through details on its revamped hybrid SUV. The XC90, first introduced in 2002 and in more recent years modified as a hybrid and plug-in, comes in three variants: two mild hybrids, the B5 and B6, and a T8 PHEV. The big changes for 2025 are more in its looks both inside and out, including a new user experience on a bigger and faster touchscreen. Volvo has emphasized that it’s one of the few plug-ins with a seven-seat option. (The XC90 comes in six- or seven-seat configurations in the U.S.)

Disclosure: Volvo provided flights to and from Gothenburg along with accommodations to attend 90/90 Day. The company did not influence our reporting.

The Volvo XC90’s new look was revealed and it now shares more features with Volvo’s electric lineup. Volvo

For 2025, the T8 is an inline four-cylinder gas engine with an electric motor and 400-volt three-layer lithium ion 18.8 kWh battery with 14.7 kWh of usable energy. Its pure electric range is 33 miles, but Volvo anticipates drivers using a blend of battery and gas power. The most powerful (and efficient) of the XC90s, the all-wheel drive PHEV offers 310 horsepower with 295 pound-feet of torque and a zero-to-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. Its fuel economy is 58 MPGe combined. Its 6.4 kW onboard charger takes 3 hours to go from empty to 100% charged (or 7 hours on an ordinary 120 volt outlet). In Europe, Volvo has its own branded home wallbox charger.

As a PHEV, charging is to take advantage of the efficient fuel economy or pure battery driving. Volvo partnered with ChargePoint charging network for plug-and-charge convenience at 80,000 U.S. public charging plugs with the Volvo Cars app. Then there’s a Tesla Supercharger network partnership that ostensibly should give the XC90 PHEV (and EX90) access to Tesla’s 12,000 fast charger stations, but Tesla has been slow to provide converters to non-NACS car makers such as Ford and General Motors. We’ll see how it plays out with Volvo into 2025.

As part of its new identity, the new XC90 has a redesigned front-end. There’s a new hood and bumper area and the Volvo-famous Thor’s Hammer headlights are slimmer. Also look for new wheel designs and lighting in the back and interior. Volvo rationalizes that the redesign is to better align the XC90 with its electric lineup. The trims remain Core, Plus and Ultra.

For tech upgrades, the 11.2-inch center display is now free-standing as seen in the EX30 and EX90 EVs. The new screen will be part of a new user experience debuting on the XC90 and rolling out to all Volvo owners with models from 2020 and newer. Volvo projects 2.5 million customers will be eligible for the UX upgrade. While Google built-in is, well, built into the infotainment system with access to Google Maps, Assistant and Play, there’s still an option for connecting an iPhone through a USB-C cable to Apple CarPlay. The bigger, brighter and higher-res touchscreen is part of a redesigned front console area with easier access to the wireless charging mat and an extra cup holder.

Other new features include a new exterior color, Mulberry Red, inspired by Scandinavian autumn. Inside, two new interior materials Nordico, a leather-free material, and Herringbone Weave, a recycled polyester textile, keep with Volvo’s theme of sustainability. Comfort is crucial for the luxury segment, so the XC90 has upgraded suspension with a double wishbone system in the front.

The same safety ADAS and features with driver support systems that Volvo prides itself on will carry onto the new flagship. Last month, the 2024 was named a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The XC90 sits alongside the battery-powered EX90, a new SUV that makes its delayed arrival as Volvo shakily advances toward an all-electric future. A previously aggressive timeline for electric-only production by 2030 has been tamped down with a refocus on hybrids and plug-ins. Hence, the emphasis this week on the XC90 with its best-of-both-worlds features—or at least that’s what Volvo is betting on.

Pricing for the 2025 plug-in version will be announced later, but the base XC90 will start at $58,450 plus a $1,295 destination fee. Production is expected to start by the end of this year with deliveries in the beginning of 2025. The 2024 plug-in version, branded as the Recharge T8, started at $73,195 for the base Core trim and went up over $80,000 for the top Ultra trim. The EX90 is listed at $81,290 (including a $1,295 destination fee).

After Wednesday’s event, the updated XC90 will be available to order.