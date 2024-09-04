Ford’s updated E-Transit, America’s best-selling electric van, is en route to customers

America’s best-selling electric van now has even more range and faster charging. Ford announced on Wednesday that it began shipping the new 2024 E-Transit with enhanced range to customers across North America.

Ford changed the game after introducing the E-Transit in 2020, the all-electric version of its best-selling van. After debuting in 2022, the E-Transit has held the top-selling EV van title ever since.

Despite new competition, like Rivian and GM releasing electric vans, Ford’s E-Transit continues to lead the market. Ford’s electric van remained America’s best-selling electric van, with over 6,301 models sold in the first half of 2024, more than double compared to the year before.

With 3,401 units sold in Q2 2024, Ford’s E-Transit had its best quarterly sales since its debut in 2022.

More importantly, Ford said three of every four E-Transit buyers this year are repeat customers, as businesses are looking for lower maintenance and fuel costs associated with EVs.

In March, Ford revealed the updated 2024 E-Transit, which includes a bigger battery with more range and faster charging.

Ford’s new 2024 E-Transit electric van (Source: Ford)

Ford is now shipping the new 2024MY E-Transit

With 89 kWh (up from 67 kWh) of usable energy, the enhanced-range battery provides up to 159 miles range, 32% more than the current model (108 miles). It can also fast charge (10% to 80%) in 28 minutes.

With new dual onboard chargers, the 2024 E-Transit can deliver a 22% faster charge time when using Ford Pro’s 80A Series 2 charger and software.

(Source: Ford)

The added range and faster charging enable more uses, like refrigerated delivery, which can open up a massive new market for Ford.

Ford’s electric van is assembled at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, while the E-Transit enhanced range battery is made at its Rawsonville Components Plant in Michigan.

Ford opened pre-orders for the 2024 model in April, which starts at $51,095, or $1,100 more than the previous model. However, it qualifies for the federal $7,500 tax credit, which cuts the price to $43,595.