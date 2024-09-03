Rally-ready Hyundai IONIQ 5, Tesla “ASS” and a long-range Volvo electric semi

On today’s thrilling episode of Quick Charge, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets a rally-ready update plus a native NACS connector, Tesla’s smart summon arrives just two years late, and Volvo’s latest “breakthrough” electric semi truck goes more than 600 km between charges.

We’ve also got word that Chinese car brand BYD is delaying a North American plant announcement until after the US elections this November, Blue Bird announces its 2,000th electric school bus, and we hear a word from our friends at Volvo CE.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (and sometimes Sunday). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!