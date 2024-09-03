Volvo just launched an electric semi truck with 600 km range

Photo: Volvo Trucks

Volvo just launched a new long-range version of its FH Electric semi truck, with up to 600 km (373 miles) of range on a single charge.

Volvo doesn’t yet reveal the specs of its new long-range FH Electric, but it’s calling this launch a “breakthrough.” It says the new electric semi’s driveline technology, the e-axle, is what makes the extended range possible since it creates space for a lot more battery capacity onboard. The new FH Electric also features more efficient batteries, a further improved battery management system, and an efficient powertrain.

For comparison, Volvo Truck’s FH Electric, currently on the market, holds up to six battery packs for up to 540 kWh of power. It can drive up to 300 km (186 miles) on a single charge – so Volvo Trucks basically just doubled the FH Electric’s range. Pretty impressive.

This long-range electric semi could potentially be a game-changer for transport companies, as they will then be able to operate electric trucks on long-distance routes and drive a full working day without having to recharge. The FH Electric could charge overnight and then hit the road again.

The new Volvo FH Electric will be released for sale during the second half of 2025.

Volvo has so far delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries globally.

