New Tesla Model Y refresh leaks

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 31 2024 - 6:42 am PT
10 Comments
Tesla Model Y Juniper hero

A new Tesla prototype, rumored to be the upcoming Model Y Juniper refresh, has leaked from the factory.

After the Model 3 refresh launched last year, there have been many rumors about a Model Y refresh to follow.

It started last year with a Reuters report that claimed Tesla was planning a Model Y refresh called Juniper to come out in 2024.

Later, a Bloomberg report added that Tesla planned to release a Model Y refresh in “mid-2024”.

Tesla has shut does rumor down. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have stated that Tesla doesn’t plan to refresh the Model Y “this year.” It’s important to note that both Tesla and Musk specifically mentioned “this year” when trying to shut down rumors of a new Model Y.

It led many to think that a refresh is coming, but for early next year.

Sure enough, we have started to spot camouflaged Model Y prototypes around California in the last month.

Now, a leak claiming to be direct from a factory claims to show pictures of the new Model Y (via Reddit):

Tesla Model Y Juniper 1
Tesla Model Y Juniper 1

Both pictures appear to be taken with a cover partially lifted off the vehicle.

The first image shows the rear with what appears to be a new illuminated ‘Tesla’ brand badge. With the Model 3 refresh, Tesla went with a spelt out ‘Tesla’ rather than the ‘T’ logo in the back, but having it illuminated or in a light would be new in the Tesla lineup.

The second picture is from inside the vehicle showing the ambient lighting in the door, which is a feature that was also introduced with the Model 3 refresh, but it has yet to make it to Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

So far, based on this leak the Model Y refresh appears to aim to bring it closer to new Model 3.

However, it will be interesting to see if Tesla continues in this direction. For example, the stalk-less steering wheel has been one of the most controversial changes to the Model 3.

Will Tesla be willing to put that in its most popular model, Model Y?

Also, what other changes are you expecting or wanting for the Model Y refresh? Let us know in the comment section below.

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

