Tesla Model Y refresh coming in next few months, report says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 27 2023 - 7:28 am PT
159 Comments

A report is claiming that the Tesla Model Y refresh might be coming in the next few months as the automaker plans a factory shutdown at Gigafactory Shanghai.

Last summer, Tesla launched the refresh version of the Model 3 in Asia, Pacific, and Europe.

The new version of the popular electric sedan has yet to arrive in North America, and yet, Tesla has been rumored to already be preparing a refresh of Model Y, which is closely related to Model 3.

The updated version of the electric SUV is expected to bring some of the same changes introduced in the new Model 3, along with a few more unique features.

Now a new report from Bloomberg claims that Tesla is preparing to bring the new version of Model Y in production in the coming months.

The reports mentions volume production in “mid-2024” at Gigafactory Shanghai:

The US electric carmaker is currently conducting preparation work in China for its refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicle and mass production may start as soon as mid-2024, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

But it also says that a first batch might come following a factory shutdown and upgrade during the New Year holiday:

The first batch of the newest Model Ys will be made from the second phase of Tesla’s Shanghai facility, which will suspend production for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, one of the people said. More adjustments will have to be made prior to mass production, they added.

It’s unclear if this is the upcoming New Year holiday next week or the Chinese Lunar New Year in February.

The report also states that the refresh is going to feature “much more obvious exterior and interior changes” than the Model Y update in China in October, which featured new ambient lighting and some performance upgrades.

Top comment by Philip234

Liked by 12 people

The Chinese EV market is by far the largest, most demanding, and most competitive in the world. Tesla has no choice but to accelerate its model refresh program to China speed in order to stay competitive. The US should see these sometime in 2025 after the two bigger markets - China and EU - are fully rolled out.

This new upgrade would be more significant and likely the project codenamed Juniper that we have been hearing about since earlier this year.

Electrek’s Take

Not many details in this report, but it does sound like Tesla is preparing to launch the new version of Model Y.

It is going to be interesting to see how Tesla handles the transition because Model Y is currently Tesla’s cash cow.

Any slowdown in production volume amid a switch to a new version will have a major impact on the automaker’s business. A smooth versus difficult production transition could make all the difference in Tesla’s Q1 2024 performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

