Is this what the new Tesla Model Y looks like?

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 7 2024 - 1:40 pm PT
Tesla Model Y refresh render

A young visual artist put together some Tesla Model Y refresh renders that look like they could be pretty close to what the actual upcoming new version of the popular electric SUV will look like.

After the Model 3 refresh launched last year, we have been expecting a Model Y refresh to follow.

It started last year with a Reuters report claiming Tesla was planning a Model Y refresh called Juniper for 2024.

Later, a Bloomberg report added that Tesla planned to release a Model Y refresh in “mid-2024”.

Tesla has shut does rumor down. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have stated that Tesla doesn’t plan to refresh the Model Y “this year.” It’s important to note that both Tesla and Musk specifically mentioned “this year” when trying to shut down rumors of a new Model Y.

It led many to think that a refresh is coming, but for early next year.

Sure enough, we have started to spot camouflaged Model Y prototypes around California in the last month, and more recently, a leak revealed a few new design aspects that are coming to the Model Y refresh.

Dominic, a young visual artist from Germany, used this recent leak to produce renders of the new Model Y:

We can see how the rear lightbar seen on the leak changes the look of the back of the Model Y.

The front end is sharper, inspired by the Model 3 refresh. It also features its own lightbar to match the backend, but it’s not clear if that is going to make it.

What do you think about this render of the Model Y refresh? Let us know in the comment section below.

