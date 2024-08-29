Driivz expands in the US EV charging market with a new HQ

Image: Driivz

Global EV charging software maker Driivz has officially opened its US headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) portfolio company Driivz says it’s made this US move to “better support the continued maturation of US EV charging infrastructure alongside key industry partners” such as EVgo, Circle K, Volvo Group. Oren Halevi, recently promoted to chief product officer, has relocated to the Raleigh office.

Israel-based Driivz currently manages 100,000 public chargers across 30 countries, making it one of the most widely adopted platforms in the EV charging industry. Its EV charging software enables battery level checks, charger searches, charging statistics, payments, and more. Driivz also incorporates advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to provide predictive maintenance for EV chargers.

This announcement comes at a critical juncture for the US EV market. The number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled since Biden took office, catalyzed by the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, which has allocated $5 billion to build a nationwide network of high-speed EV chargers. There’s an urgent need in the US EV charging market for reliable software solutions to manage and scale EV charger networks effectively.

“The establishment of our US headquarters provides a physical home base for sharing the decades of lessons learned that Driivz has accumulated from our work across two continents,” said Halevi. “We look forward to bringing our world-leading solutions to our US customers as US e-mobility continues to evolve.”

Read more: EV charger network doubles under Biden-Harris, $521M in new grants fuel expansion

