 Skip to main content

Driivz expands in the US EV charging market with a new HQ

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Aug 29 2024 - 12:39 pm PT
1 Comment
Driivz
Image: Driivz

Global EV charging software maker Driivz has officially opened its US headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) portfolio company Driivz says it’s made this US move to “better support the continued maturation of US EV charging infrastructure alongside key industry partners” such as EVgo, Circle K, Volvo Group. Oren Halevi, recently promoted to chief product officer, has relocated to the Raleigh office.

Israel-based Driivz currently manages 100,000 public chargers across 30 countries, making it one of the most widely adopted platforms in the EV charging industry. Its EV charging software enables battery level checks, charger searches, charging statistics, payments, and more. Driivz also incorporates advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to provide predictive maintenance for EV chargers.

This announcement comes at a critical juncture for the US EV market. The number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled since Biden took office, catalyzed by the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, which has allocated $5 billion to build a nationwide network of high-speed EV chargers. There’s an urgent need in the US EV charging market for reliable software solutions to manage and scale EV charger networks effectively.

“The establishment of our US headquarters provides a physical home base for sharing the decades of lessons learned that Driivz has accumulated from our work across two continents,” said Halevi. “We look forward to bringing our world-leading solutions to our US customers as US e-mobility continues to evolve.”

Read more: EV charger network doubles under Biden-Harris, $521M in new grants fuel expansion

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

EV Charging

EV Charging
EV Chargers

EV Chargers
DC fast charging North Carolina

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications