EV charger network doubles under Biden-Harris, $521M in new grants fuel expansion

The Biden-Harris administration announced today that the number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled since Biden took office.

Over 192,000 publicly available charging ports are now online, and approximately 1,000 new chargers are being added each week. To build on this momentum, the federal government has awarded $521 million in grants to further expand the national network, with new chargers being deployed across 29 states, two Federally Recognized Tribes, and the District of Columbia.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The Biden-Harris Administration has been clear about America leading the EV revolution, and thanks to the historic [Bipartisan Infrastructure Law] package, we’re building a nationwide EV charger network to make sure all drivers have an accessible, reliable, and convenient way to charge their vehicles.”

The $521 million investment is divided into two key areas: 41 community projects ($321 million) and 10 corridor fast-charging projects ($200 million).

The grant awards also support President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims for 40% of the overall benefits of federal investments to flow to disadvantaged communities, with over half of the funding going to sites in disadvantaged communities.

Community projects include:

In Milwaukee, nearly $15 million will be used to install Level 2 and DC fast chargers at 53 sites across the city. The focus is on areas that currently lack EV infrastructure, particularly in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods and communities with high concentrations of multifamily housing.

On the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, the Standing Rock Renewable Energy Power Authority will receive nearly $3.9 million to install Level 2 and DC fast chargers across eight locations. These sites are strategically chosen to serve as accessible gathering points, making EV charging more convenient for Tribal members spread across the Reservation’s eight districts.

Corridor projects include:

Atlanta is set to receive nearly $11.8 million to build a DC fast charging hub at Atlanta Airport, featuring 50 DC fast chargers. This hub will cater to a range of users, including rental car companies, ride-share drivers, and airport shuttles, while also supporting the city’s growing fleet of EVs. The project aims to improve air quality in predominantly Black and underserved neighborhoods surrounding the airport.

In California, the Fort Independence Indian Community will receive over $15 million to create a sustainable EV charging hub along the US Route 395 corridor. This hub will not only support EV drivers traveling through the Eastern Sierra Nevada range but will also be powered by a solar microgrid.

