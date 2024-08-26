Hyundai IONIQ 6 facelift spotted for the first time with N branding

Hyundai’s electric fastback is getting a refresh. The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 facelift was spotted with N branding for the first time ahead of its official debut. Check out the new image below.

Following the IONIQ 5, the IONIQ 6 is Hyundai’s second dedicated EV based on its E-GMP platform. After launching the electrified streamlines in July 2022, the IONIQ 6 is already due for an upgrade.

We got our first look at the updated model last month after it was spotted in Korea. More recently, a video from ShortsCar gave us a closer look as the IONIQ 6 facelift was caught testing in public (you can watch the video below).

One of the biggest updates will be to the vehicle’s front end. Although it’s covered in camo, the updated IONIQ 6 features redesigned headlights, similar to those of the new Hyundai Sonata. Hyundai is also expected to redesign the front bumper.

Like the IONIQ 5 refresh, which has already launched in Korea, the new electric sedan is expected to include a bigger battery for slightly more range and faster charging.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is already the most energy-efficient EV in the US this year, but the improvements will likely top its max range of 361 EPA-est miles.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 facelift to debut soon with new N model

A bigger 84 kWh battery (up from 77.4 kWh) enables the IONIQ 5 refresh to drive up to 301 miles (485 km) range in Korea, up from 285 miles (459 km).

The IONIQ 6 was Hyundai’s first EV with an over 373-mile (600 km) rating in Korea. Will the new model top 435 miles (700 km)?

The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 facelift was spotted for the first time with N branding ahead of its official debut. The images from AutoSpy show the IONIQ 6 facelift wearing N-branded wheels.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 facelift spotted testing (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

Following the updated model next May, Hyundai will introduce the first N-branded IONIQ 6 in September.

The IONIQ 6 will be Hyundai’s second EV to earn the N treatment, following the IONIQ 5 N, launched in Korea in Sept 2023.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 N will include “track-ready” features like Race Mode, Launch control, N Grin Boost, Drift Optimizer, and more. The IONIQ 5 N packs up to 601 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just over 3 seconds. The IONIQ 6 N will likely top it.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog, AutoSpy