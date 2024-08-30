Hyundai IONIQ 6 N caught with a massive rear wing [Images]

Hyundai’s sporty electric N car is almost here. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 N was recently spotted rocking a massive wing on the rear. Check out the new images below.

The IONIQ 6 will be Hyundai’s second dedicated EV to receive the “N” treatment. Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 N in Korea last September and the performance EV made its North American debut a month later.

Earlier this week, we saw the IONIQ 6 N wearing N-branded wheels. The N model is expected to be based on the upcoming IONIQ 6 facelift.

Hyundai’s updated IONIQ 6 has been caught testing in public. The front end has noticeable improvements, including a redesigned bumper and split headlights.

The IONIQ 6 facelift is expected to include similar updates found with the new IONIQ 5. Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 refresh in Korea with a bigger battery and slightly faster charging (it also gained a rear wiper).

With an 84 kWh battery, the IONIQ 5 refresh gets up to 301 miles (485 km) range in Korea, up from 285 miles (459 km).

Hyundai RN22e concept (Source: Hyundai N)

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N seen wearing a massive rear wing

Ahead of its official debut, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 N was caught out in the wild. The images, courtesy of AutoSpy, reveal a massive rear wing.

Although it’s still camouflaged, the wing adds to the IONIQ 6’s already sporty design. Given its aerodynamic design, the IONIQ 6 could make an even better candidate for an N upgrade than the IONIQ 5.

The IONIQ was the first Hyundai electric car with over 600 km (373 miles) range in Korea. Will the new model reach over 700 km (435 miles) range on a single charge? We will likely find out soon.

Hyundai is expected to launch the IONIQ 6 facelift next May. The N-branded model will follow in September 2025.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Like its first electric N model, Hyundai will likely load the IONIQ 6 N with “track-ready” features for quicker acceleration, drifting, and more.

With 601 horsepower, the IONIQ 5 N can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds. The IONIQ 6 N is expected to be even quicker.

Source: AutoSpy