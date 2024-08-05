Hyundai IONIQ 6 refresh spotted with sleek new design upgrades [Video]

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 refresh has officially been spotted out in the wild. Hyundai’s electric fastback is getting a facelift, and from the first look, the design upgrades look like a major improvement. Check it out in the video below.

Hyundai launched the IONIQ 6, its “electrified streamliner,” in July 2022. Two years later, Hyundai is already working on an upgraded model.

The IONIQ 6 is Hyundai’s second EV based on its E-GMP platform, following the hot IONIQ 5 crossover SUV.

Despite its ultra-long range and fast charging capabilities, radical design, and few competitors in the segment, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 has failed to live up to its promise. Last month, Hyundai only sold 778 IONIQ 6 models in the US, its biggest sales market.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 sales in the US were up over 50% through the first seven months of 2024, but only 7,690 models have been sold.

Through the first half of 2024, 6,912 Hyundai IONIQ 6 models were registered in the US. In comparison, over 73,500 Tesla Model 3’s were registered in Q2 in the US, according to the latest Kelley Blue Book data.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Even Kia EV6 sales are outpacing the IONIQ 6 with 10,941 models registered. And it’s based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. Hyundai looks to change that with the new IONIQ 6 refresh set to debut soon.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 refresh caught with design upgrades

We caught a glimpse of the IONIQ 6 refresh last month after a model was spotted in Korea. However, the latest video from the folks at ShortsCar gives a closer look at the changes.

As you can see from the video, one of the biggest upgrades will be the front end. Despite the camo, you can see the redesigned headlights, similar to Hyundai’s new Sonata.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 refresh spotted driving (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

The refreshed model also includes a new rear end, a revamped interior, and upgraded wheels. Like the new IONIQ 5 refresh launched in Korea earlier this year, the new IONIQ 6 is expected to feature a bigger battery for slightly more range and faster charging.

With an 84 kWh battery, up from 77.4 kWh, the new IONIQ 5 gets up to 301 miles (485 km) range in Korea, up from 285 miles (459 km).

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s new IONIQ 5 can fast charge (10% to 80%) in 18 minutes, slightly faster than before. It also gained a rear wiper.

The 2024 IONIQ 6 (Long Range RWD w/ 18″ wheels) is already the most efficient EV in the US this year, according to the US Department of Energy. The refreshed model is expected to be even more efficient.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 interior black (Source: Hyundai)

Check back soon for more updates as the IONIQ 6 refresh approaches launch. It’s expected to launch early next year and arrive in the US as a 2026 model.

What do you think of the upgrades? Let us know what else you would like to see from the new IONIQ 6 in the comments below.

If you’re in the market for a new EV, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 is not only one of the most efficient EVs but also one of the most affordable. Leases start as low as $188 per month. You can use our link to view offers on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 in your area.