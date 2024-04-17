Hyundai Motor has six of the top ten most fuel-efficient EVs in the US

If you’re looking to get the most out of your vehicle, Hyundai may be your best choice. In 2024, Hyundai has six of the top ten most fuel-efficient EVs in the US, including the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, and Kona Electric.

Hyundai tops most fuel-efficient EVs in the US charts

Hyundai Motor, including Kia, topped Ford and GM to become the second best-selling EV brand in the US in the first three months of the year.

Between Hyundai’s dedicated IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs, and Kia’s EV6 and EV9, the group sold over 18,500 EVs in Q1. And that’s not including the Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, or its Genesis luxury brand EV sales, which could push it to over 30,000.

Hyundai upgraded the 2024 Kona Electric with more range, faster charger, and a sleek new design. Starting under $33,000, the Kona EV is one of the most affordable electric cars on the US market.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, and the Kia EV6 and Niro EV are also in the discussion. Not only are they lower priced, but they are also more efficient.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

According to data from the US Department of Energy and EPA, Hyundai Motor (including Kia) has six of the top ten most fuel-efficient EVs in the US for 2024.

Hyundai’s 2024 IONIQ 6 Long Range RWD with 20″ wheels trim took the top spot with a combined 140 MPGe rating.

Place Top ten most fuel-efficient EVs in 2024 MPGe (combined) 1 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long range RWD w/ 18″ Wheels 140 2 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD w/ 19″ wheels 137 3 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Standard Range RWD 135 4 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD w/ 20″ wheels 130 5 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long range AWD w/ 18″ Wheels) 121 6 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 Gran Coupe w/ 18″ Wheels) 120 7(tie) 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long range RWD w/ 20″ Wheels) 117 7(tie) 2024 Kia EV6 Long Range RWD 117 7(tie) 2024 Kia EV6 Standard Range RWD 117 8 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Long Range 116 9 2024 Polestar 2 Single Motor w/ 19″ Wheels) 115 10 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long range RWD 114 Top ten most fuel-efficient EVs in the US in 2024 (Source: US Department of Energy/ EPA)

Other 2024 Hyundai Models to make the list were the IONIQ 6 Standard Range RWD (#3 with 137MPGe), IONIQ 6 Long Range AWD 18″ wheels (#5 with 121 MPGe), IONIQ 6 Long Range RWD 20″ wheels (#7 with 117 MPGe), Kona Electric Long Range (#8 with 116 MPGe), and IONIQ 5 Long Range RWD (#10 with 114 MPGe).

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

The 2024 Kia EV6 Long Range RWD and EV6 Standard Range RWD models were tied for seventh at 117 MPGe.

The only other EVs to make the list were Lucid’s 2024 Air Pure RWD 19″ wheels (#2 with 137 MPGe), Air Pure RWD 20″ wheels, the 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 Gran Groupe (#6 with 120 MPGe), and the Polestar 2 Single Motor 19″ wheels (#9 with 115 MPGe).

