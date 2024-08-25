 Skip to main content

It begins: Isuzu NRR EV electric medium duty truck is in production

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Aug 25 2024 - 5:20 pm PT
2 Comments
ISUZU ANNOUNCES START OF PRODUCTION FOR ITS ALL-NEW NRR-EV!

It’s official – Isuzu has announced the official start of production for its highly anticipated new electric cab and chassis, the Isuzu NRR-EV (and I’m super excited about it).

I’ve been a fan of Isuzu’s medium duty cabover trucks for more than two decades, and often try to dream up reasons to weasel one into the Borrás fleet. Based on the company’s sales figures, I’m not alone – they’re best-selling low cab forward trucks in America.

As Isuzu’s first electric truck, its production start is being called “a significant milestone in Isuzu’s storied history,” and underscores the brand’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions that will provide viable zero-emission offerings for North America’s commercial fleets. And, just like Isuzu’s diesel NRR, the truck can be up-fitted as a box van for middle and final mile deliveries, a dump body for landscaping, or even as a sweeper (below) or garbage truck.

In other words, the new Isuzu NRR-EV electric is designed to be just as versatile as its previous gas and diesel models. Maybe more versatile, in fact, when you consider that Isuzu’s clever modular battery design makes it possible to custom tailor the trucks’ range to perfectly suit the needs of a given fleet.

“Isuzu teams overseas and here in North America have worked tirelessly to bring the NRR-EV
from concept to reality,” says Shaun Skinner, President of ICTA and ICTC. “Start of production
marks a pivotal moment for us. This vehicle not only showcases our technological prowess but
also our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly excited to start seeing
our EV on the road and in the hands of our customers.”

Electrek’s Take

Isuzu NRR diesel with sweeper body; via TEC Equipment.

Isuzu’s N-series trucks are everywhere – and for good reason. Their diesel trucks have been dependable for decades. They’re affordable, and they have a nationwide network of GM dealers supporting them. Inside, they’re uncluttered, and offer superior visibility. Add in the flexibility of modular battery construction, the ability to use most of the industry’s existing Isuzu upfit options, and a “Made in the USA” label, and you’ve got a truck that no fleet manager will ignore.

