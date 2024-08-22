Hyundai’s rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT spotted with E-Terrain mode [Images]

A new off-road version of Hyundai’s top-selling IONIQ 5 is officially out for testing. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 XRT was spotted with rugged new design elements and features. A sticker attached to the vehicle confirms that the off-road-focused EV will include Hyundai’s E-Terrain tech.

We first caught wind that Hyundai was planning to launch a rugged XRT IONIQ 5 variant in March, designed for the North American market.

North America was Hyundai’s largest sales market, with over one million models sold last year. Hyundai is already establishing itself as a leader in the US electric vehicle market.

According to Motor Intelligence, Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, accounted for 10% of EV sales in the US in the second quarter. The impressive performance was enough to outpace Ford (7.4%) and GM (6.3%) as the American automakers continue to push back major EV initiatives.

Hyundai is upping the ante as it readies a rugged new IONIQ 5 variant. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 XRT was spotted in Korea, revealing several new features and design elements.

Despite the camouflage, you can see that Hyundai completely redesigned the bumper. The prototype has big red front tow hooks and parking sensors on the bumper. The lower section also appears to be modified while rugged wheels have been added.

Check out Hyundai’s upcoming IONIQ 5 XRT variant

With the interior completely covered, a major redesign is expected. One of the biggest new developments is the sticker on the side of the vehicle, revealing it will feature Hyundai’s E-Terrain mode.

The driving mode distributes force based on the road conditions. By controlling the ESC, Hyundai’s E-Terrain mode boosts traction and control in slippy conditions such as snow, sand, and mud.

Depending on the situation, the front and rear driving force can be distributed from 100:0 to 0:100, enabling off-road handling.

The Genesis Electrified GV70, Hyundai’s mid-size luxury electric SUV, is equipped with its E-Terrain mode. The GV70 is Genesis’ top-selling EV in the US, with nearly 1,900 models handed over in the first half of 2024.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (Source: Ford)

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 was the fourth best-selling EV in Q2 behind Tesla’s Model Y, Model 3, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 XRT will compete with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Rally in the off-road EV market. It will also rival Rivian’s upcoming tri-motor R3X, which CEO RJ Scaringe promises is one-of-a-kind.

Rivian R3X (Source: Rivian)

The XRT model was previously spotted with other design elements like roof rails, all-terrain tires, and a new pixel LED light bar (See it in action here).

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog, AutoSpy