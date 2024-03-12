Hyundai to launch a new rugged off-road IONIQ 5 XRT model in the US

After the IONIQ 5 earned Hyundai’s first N-brand treatment, it’s now due for a rugged, off-road XRT upgrade. How will it compare to Rivian’s recently revealed R3X?

Hyundai revealed the new IONIQ 5 refresh earlier this month, which includes several design upgrades, a bigger battery (with more range), and an added rear wiper.

In Korea, Hyundai added about 7 kWh of battery to the new IONIQ 5, bringing the total to 84 kWh. The changes increased the EV’s range to 485 km (301 mi) from 458 km (285 mi) previously.

On the inside, the IONIQ 5 gained additional USB-C ports alongside several relocated buttons and features for added convenience. One of the biggest upgrades is the addition of Hyundai’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, including Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai has yet to launch the new IONIQ 5 in the US, but prices stayed about the same in Korea at around 52,400,000 KRW ($39,400).

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

The 2024 IONIQ 5 starts at $41,800 in the US, but Hyundai has introduced significant incentives, including a $7,500 EV lease bonus and rare 0% APR Financing.

Hyundai also announced Tuesday that its first N brand performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N, will start at $66,100 (excluding destination).

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai to add rugged IONIQ 5 XRT trim

Now, we are learning Hyundai is reportedly planning to launch a rugged XRT variant in North America. According to a report from TheKoreanCarBlog, a new prototype was recently spotted testing.

The models were fully camouflaged, but you could still see a redesigned rear bumper and new parking sensors in the front. The front bumper also appears different than the current or updated IONIQ 5.

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 facelift (Source: Hyundai)

The prototype was spotted testing near the Hyundai/Kia Technical Center. Although Hyundai has yet to confirm, the IONIQ 5 XRT will likely feature new upgrades to boost efficiency and range.

The report suggests that the rugged EV is not likely to launch in Korea before this summer. However, the European and US models could debut by the end of 2024.

Rivian R3X (Source: Rivian)

How will Hyundai’s rugged IONIQ 5 compare to Rivian’s recently revealed R3X? The R3X design was inspired by iconic rally cars of the past, like Audi and Lancia, with a modern spin.

Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV was also recently spotted testing. The video captures the Hyundai IONIQ 9 driving by, revealing the sleek, large three-row electric SUV.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

IONIQ 9 production is expected to begin in the first of the year, with US sales kicking off in mid-2025. It’s expected to be built at Hyundai’s new $7.6 billion Metaplant in Georgia, which is expected to begin building vehicles later this year. Hyundai expects models built at the facility will qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

