Electric vehicles hit major milestone as 18 models join the 5K sales club in Q2

Despite talk of an EV slowdown, more electric cars are hitting US streets. In the second quarter, 18 models topped 5K in sales, with Tesla, Ford, and Hyundai leading the way. Meanwhile, newcomers, like Toyota’s bZ4X, Kia’s EV9, and the Chevy Blazer EV, joined the club.

According to Kelley Blue Book, EV sales hit a new record in the second quarter, with 320,463 units sold in the US in Q2. That’s up 11% from last year and 23% from Q1, with new models and heavy discounts driving growth.

With an influx of new EV models, Tesla’s market share slipped below 50% (49.7%) for the first time.

New Chevy EV models, including the Blazer, Equinox, and Silverado, added over 21,000 to GM’s total. However, it was not enough to top rival Ford, which sold nearly 24,000 EVs in Q2.

If you include combined Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia, Genesis) sales, Hyundai was actually the second-best-selling EV brand in the US. According to Motor Intelligence, Hyundai, including Kia and Genesis, accounted for 10% of the US EV market in Q2, topping Ford (7.4%) and GM (6.3%).

Hyundai’s dedicated IONIQ 5 and 6 electric vehicles continued seeing higher demand, while Kia’s new EV9 joined the 5K sales club.

(Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.)

Electric vehicles with over 5K in sales in Q2

Despite Tesla’s (inevitable) falling share, “the overall competitive landscape for electric vehicles is intensifying,” Cox Automotive Industry Insights Director Stephanie Valdez Streaty said.

“This increased competition is leading to continued price pressure, gradually boosting EV adoption,” Valdez Streaty explained, adding, “Automakers that deliver the right product at the right price and offer an excellent consumer experience will lead the way in EV adoption.”

Electric Vehicle Q2 2024 Sales Tesla Model Y 101,301 Tesla Model 3 42,710 Ford Mustang Mach-E 12,645 Hyundai IONIQ 5 11,906 Tesla Cybertruck 8,755 Rivian R1S 8,137 Ford F-150 Lightning 7,902 Toyota bZ4X 7,571 Cadillac Lyric 7,294 BMW i4 7,066 Kia EV6 6,882 Chevrolet Blazer EV 6,634 Tesla Model X 6,570 Volkswagen ID.4 5,690 Mercedes EQE 5,684 Kia EV9 5,664 Kia Niro 5,434 Nissan Ariya 5,203 Electric vehicles with over 5K in US sales in Q2 (Source: Kelley Blue Book)

In the second quarter, 18 electric vehicles topped the 5K sales milestone. Tesla’s Model Y and 3 have long topped the list, while Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and Lightning models continued climbing.

Meanwhile, several new models made the list, including the Toyota bZ4X, Nissan Ariya, Chevy Blazer EV, Kia EV9, and Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

The new competition is driving prices down as automakers introduce significant incentives. According to Motor Intelligence, Kia’s new EV9 was among them, with an average discount of over $18,000 in June.

A recent Consumer Reports study found that Subaru’s Solterra, which just missed 5K in sales (4,238), was the most discounted car (EV or gas) selling for 12% off MSRP.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Like many automakers, Subaru is passing deals on through leases, with the Solterra starting at $329 per month (36 months) with $0 down.

As more models are launched and EV tech continues improving, sales are expected to continue rising. It will be interesting to see how many models make the list at the end of the year.

Source: Bloomberg, Cox Automotive