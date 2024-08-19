BYD says time for ‘China’s supercars to get serious’ as 1,200 hp Yangwang U9 rolls out

BYD is preparing to deliver its first electric supercar, the Yangwang U9. As the first Chinese automaker to complete large-scale testing at Germany’s famous Nurburgring track, BYD said, “It’s time for China’s supercars to get serious.” BYD’s 1,200 hp Yangwang U9 electric supercar is expected to challenge Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and other high-end car makers as it expands into new segments.

Launched in January 2023, Yangwang is BYD’s new luxury brand. The U9 was unveiled alongside the Yangwang U8, an off-road SUV and Mercedes G-Class competitor.

After teasing the electric supercar’s sleek design, dance moves, and other fun features, BYD launched the Yangwang U9 in February. Starting at around $233,000 (1,680,000 yuan), the U9 is priced at a hefty premium compared to most low-cost BYD models starting at around $10,000 to $25,000.

Yangwang recently announced that the first U9 models for customer delivery rolled off the assembly line.

The news comes after BYD wrapped up six months of testing at the Nurburgring. Known as “the world’s most difficult track” or “The Green Hell,” the Nurburgring features tight twists, turns, and quick elevation changes to challenge vehicles.

BYD fine-tuned the electric supercar across 70 corners and 30 track sections. Nearly 150 technical solutions were inspected to ensure performance.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

BYD leads China’s supercars with new Yangwang U9

“Surpassing the extreme, unprecedented,” BYD said is the creed of the Yangwang brand. The company said that Chinese car companies need to continue improving, and Yangwang will always focus on the future. It also said it’s willing to work with the world’s top car companies.

BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

With an 800V platform and BYD’s Yunan-X system, the U9 features over 1 ton of lift force per wheel with precise response time.

BYD’s electric supercar is powered by four advanced electric motors with over 1,200 hp combined. All that power enables a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100km/h) acceleration time in 2.36 seconds.

BYD’s Yangwang U9 electric supercar at 2024 GoodwoodFOS (Source: Yangwang)

That’s faster than Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale (2.5 secs) and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2.8 secs). And BYD’s electric supercar is half the cost of the Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The interior features “the smartest supercar cockpit,” according to BYD. It includes a 10.25″ driver display and a 12.3″ infotainment setup.

Inside the Yangwang U9 electric supercar (Source: BYD)

With an 80 kWh battery, the U9 gets up to 280 miles (450 km) CLTC range. Fast charging (30% to 80%) can be done in 10 minutes.

With the first Yangwang U9 deliveries this month, BYD looks to put China’s supercars back on the map. If you want to see the U9 in action, watch it race to 233 mph extremely fast (see the video here).

Source: CarNewsChina, Yangwang